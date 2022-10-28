Craft fair ahead: The Senior Center Craft Fair is coming up soon. It is set for Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 to 1 p.m. We still have three tables for people to sell crafts at our fair. Tables are reserved for $10 each. The event is a fundraiser for the Senior Center and the Senior Citizens Inc. Board. We will also need many donations of baked goods for the event as we have a large bake sale in our game room on the day of. Anyone, and everyone, is encouraged to bring a home made or store boughten baked good in on Friday, Nov. 11, for our bake sale. Your support is greatly appreciated. Up to 30 vendors will have items for sale on the day of the craft fair and everyone from the public is encouraged to come and check it out! For questions, call the Senior Center, 920-397-9913.

Top Gun Maverick: Wednesday, Nov. 2, the center will kick off the month of recognizing veterans with the recent sequel to the original 80’s movie “Top Gun” with Top Gun Maverick at 2 p.m. Tom Cruise stars in this new version where he comes back to Top Gun and needs to instruct a new bunch of top recruits to pull off what seems to be a near impossible mission. Complimentary popcorn served with the movie. No reservations are needed.

