Craft fair ahead: The Senior Center Craft Fair is coming up soon. It is set for Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 to 1 p.m. We still have three tables for people to sell crafts at our fair. Tables are reserved for $10 each. The event is a fundraiser for the Senior Center and the Senior Citizens Inc. Board. We will also need many donations of baked goods for the event as we have a large bake sale in our game room on the day of. Anyone, and everyone, is encouraged to bring a home made or store boughten baked good in on Friday, Nov. 11, for our bake sale. Your support is greatly appreciated. Up to 30 vendors will have items for sale on the day of the craft fair and everyone from the public is encouraged to come and check it out! For questions, call the Senior Center, 920-397-9913.
Top Gun Maverick: Wednesday, Nov. 2, the center will kick off the month of recognizing veterans with the recent sequel to the original 80’s movie “Top Gun” with Top Gun Maverick at 2 p.m. Tom Cruise stars in this new version where he comes back to Top Gun and needs to instruct a new bunch of top recruits to pull off what seems to be a near impossible mission. Complimentary popcorn served with the movie. No reservations are needed.
Volunteer and make a difference: The Senior Center is looking for someone interested in being a helper at the reception desk on Thursday afternoons. Do you want to feel like you are helping out your fellow community members? Then ask to be a volunteer. Thursday afternoons are roughly a three hour time commitment. You might meet new friends. Talk to Chris or Crystal if interested.
Travelogue with the Belts: Ken and Pat Belt will be sharing slides and stories of their trip to Kenya on Monday, Nov., 7 at 2 p.m. Through their stories, we will visit Nairobi National Park, the only national park within big city limits, and the sprawling Masai Mara National Game Reserve.
Veterans Recognition Nov. 10: Join the center for its annual event as it recognizes the service and sacrifice so many made to be a part of our nation’s armed forces. Both those who served in the military and those who did not are encouraged to attend this recognition event where guest speaker Doug Ley will discuss veteran benefits followed by a presentation of Quilts of Honor to this year’s receiving veterans. There will be cake and ice cream served at the conclusion of our program. For transportation to and from the event, with home pickup, on our senior vehicle please call by Wednesday, Nov. 9. Cost is just $2.00 roundtrip on our senior vehicle to the Senior Center and back home again. There is no cost to attend the veteran recognition event.
Game scores: Euchre scores from Oct. 18: first, Judy Torgerson 60; second, Paul Engle 59; third, Howard Johnson & Dorothy Trewyn 57; fifth, Karen Keeser & T-Bone Taylor 55.
500 Game scores from Oct. 13: first, Harold Riggs 3390; second, Roger Gross 3140. 500 is played on Thursdays at 12:30.
Sheepshead card games are played at 1 p.m. on Friday. Scores from Oct. 21: First, Jerry Schuld 56; second, Joanne Gross 49; third, Phil Smith 48; fourth, Judy Torgerson 47; fifth, Herb Papenfus and Randy Hoeft 41; seventh, Dave Brown 40.
Dartball is played Fridays at 9 a.m. Players contribute a dollar each week to play which later gets used for a group lunch outing. Game results from Oct. 21:
The Buffalos captained by Dave Reed swept the 3 game series winning 3-2, 8-5, and 6-5. Rollie Carothers led the way with 12 hits for the three games with Reed close behind with 11. Carothers drove in 6 runs in the winning effort. With the series already won for the Buffalos they finished it off with a walk-off bottom of the 10th inning with a Dave Reed hit driving in Carothers. The two teams are randomly selected each week from those in attendance.
Texas Hold Em is played Thursday at 9 a.m. Cost to play is $3. Order of finish for Oct. 20: First, Jon Hundt; second, Richard Flood; third, Diana Baumann.
Bingo at the Senior Center will be played on Oct. 26. Bingo costs $2 to play three cards. All money collected is given out as prizes along with money from sponsors.
Wii bowling: Scores of over 550 get series listed with scores over 650 having series total and individual game scores listed. Scores from Oct. 24: Lori Gaber 707 (217,258, 232); Glorine Christensen 697 (183, 256, 258); Mary Zilisch 599; Kathy Heffron 594; Cora Wahl 593; Joanne Gross 553.
Friday Findings right to your inbox: Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider Senior Center information, and all the news on events and programs at the Senior Center. Just email Chris and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings to cnye@fortatkinsonwi.gov.
Never miss a newsletter: You can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center delivered right to your inbox each month by signing up at www.ourseniorcenter.com. The website is provided by LPI which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
How to contact us: The Fort Atkinson Senior Center is at 307 Robert Street. The phone number is 920-397-9913. The Senior Center has a Facebook page and you can find information about the Center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.