Valentine’s party: Put on your red and join the center with Top Shelf, the musical duo! Transportation is available with the Senior Vehicle for $2 roundtrip. Call the Senior Center to make your travel arrangements by Monday, Feb. 13. A couple door prizes will be given away randomly at the Valentine’s party and the Senior Inc. Board will be conducting a 50/50 raffle.

Game Scores: Euchre scores: Scores from Feb. 7: First, Chuck Truman 57; second, Joyce Satterlee 55; third, Connie Bussey 53; fourth, Karen Keeser, Rollie Carothers, Tom Torgerson, and Dick Snodie 52.

