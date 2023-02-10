Valentine’s party: Put on your red and join the center with Top Shelf, the musical duo! Transportation is available with the Senior Vehicle for $2 roundtrip. Call the Senior Center to make your travel arrangements by Monday, Feb. 13. A couple door prizes will be given away randomly at the Valentine’s party and the Senior Inc. Board will be conducting a 50/50 raffle.
Game Scores: Euchre scores: Scores from Feb. 7: First, Chuck Truman 57; second, Joyce Satterlee 55; third, Connie Bussey 53; fourth, Karen Keeser, Rollie Carothers, Tom Torgerson, and Dick Snodie 52.
Sheepshead: Card games are played at 1 p.m., on Friday afternoon. Scores are from Feb. 3: First, Randy Hoefts 51; second, Joe Rabe 48; third, Robert Muench 47; fourth, Nancy Walbrandt 44; and fifth, 5th Terre Golembiewski and Dale Kylmanen 43.
500 game: Scores are from Feb. 2: First, Nancy Quist 1270; second, Barb Tabat 1150; and third, Keith Marsden 320. 500 is played on Thursdays at 12:30.
Dartball: Dartball is played Friday mornings at 9 a.m. Players contribute a dollar each week to play which later gets used for a group lunch outing.
The series was a close hard fought day between the two teams this week with the Buffalos winning the first game in 12 innings. After the Walruses scored two runs in the top of the 12th to take a 3-1 lead, the Buffalos scored three to win it in the bottom of the 12th with Jim Nye, Larry Whitmore, and Keith Marsden all getting hits before Tom Sehnert hit a walk-off double to win it 4-3. The Walruses evened the series with a game two win taking it 4-2. The last game went to the Buffalos after an 8th inning Richard Frey homerun was all they needed for the 2-1 win. The two teams are randomly selected each week from those in attendance.
Wii bowling: Scores of over 550 get series listed with scores over 650 having series total and individual game scores listed. Scores from Feb. 6: Glorine Christensen 772 (269, 225, 278), Barb Kovacic 713 (207, 242, 264), Roger Gross 656 (204, 194, 258), Marlene Dianich 645, Mary Zilisch 641, Sandy Basich 624, Lori Gaber 623, Terry Bowes 610, Kathy Heffron 585 and Dale Zilisch 575.
Texas Hold Em: Texas Hold Em is played at 9 a.m. and the cost to play is $3. Results from Feb. 2: first, Lyle Farnsworth; second, Chuck Schloesser; and third, Diana Baumann.
Bingo: Bingo will be played Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 12:30. Other dates in February will be the 15th and 22nd. Trivia will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 12:30 this month.
Friday Findings right to your inbox: Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs by emailing cnye@fortatkinsonwi.gov.
Never miss a newsletter: You can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center each month by signing up at ourseniorcenter.com. The website is provided by LPI which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.