Bill Hill music show: Come in and enjoy a music show by Bill Hill this coming Monday, Jan. 16 at 12:30 p.m. The show is open to anyone to attend. The weather may be cold outside, or at least damp, but the music will warm you up on the inside with this music show by musician Bill Hill. Bill has a smooth style and is just the kind of thing to break up the cold days of January.

Game Scores: Euchre scores: Scores from Jan. 10: First, Bill Schopen; second, Judy Baumann; third, Howard Johnson; and fourth, Dick Snodie.

