Bill Hill music show: Come in and enjoy a music show by Bill Hill this coming Monday, Jan. 16 at 12:30 p.m. The show is open to anyone to attend. The weather may be cold outside, or at least damp, but the music will warm you up on the inside with this music show by musician Bill Hill. Bill has a smooth style and is just the kind of thing to break up the cold days of January.
Game Scores: Euchre scores: Scores from Jan. 10: First, Bill Schopen; second, Judy Baumann; third, Howard Johnson; and fourth, Dick Snodie.
500: Scores from Jan. 5: First, Nancy Quist; second, Howard Johnson. 500 is played on Thursdays at 12:30.
Sheepshead: Card games are played at 1 p.m., on Friday afternoon. Scores are from Dec. 29: First, Dale Kylmanen 46; second, Keith Marsden 45; third, Chuck Franson 42; fourth, Rick Dearborn and Gary Koch 41; sixth, Mary Ryan 38.
Dartball: Dartball is played Friday mornings at 9 a.m. Players contribute a dollar each week to play which later gets used for a group lunch outing. The Walruses managed by Pete Fernelius won two out of three games this week with a 3-0 shutout to start the series. The Buffalos rallied back with a 7-1 easy victory in game 2 behind an offense led by Gale Puerner. Game 3 saw a home run by Jim Slight in the 4th inning but the Walruses grabbed back the lead and held on for a 5-2 win and took the series. The two teams are randomly selected each week from those in attendance.
Wii bowling: Scores of over 550 get series listed with scores over 650 having series total and individual game scores listed. Scores from Jan. 2: Glorine Christensen 757 (235, 257, 265), Bev Aulik 633, Kathy Heffron 630, Sandy Basich 613, Mary Zilisch 599, Lori Gaber 595, Marlene Dianich 586, Barb Kovacic 570, Donna Braman 554 and Ron Braman 550.
Texas hold em: Results from Jan. 5: First, Diana Baumann; second, Chuck Schloesser; third, Judy Baumann. Texas Hold Em is played at 9 a.m. and the cost to play is $3.
Human representative: The Human representative will be at the Senior Center for walk-in visits from 10 a.m. - noon on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Friday Findings right to your inbox: Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs by emailing cnye@fortatkinsonwi.gov.
Never miss a newsletter: You can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center each month by signing up at ourseniorcenter.com. The website is provided by LPI which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
