Chuck Denison Music ShowThursday, Sept. 29, at 12:30 the Chuck Denison music show will take place. No reservations are needed. For transportation call the Center, 920-397-9913 at least a day before.
Game scoresEuchre scores from Sept. 20: First, Judy Torgerson 68; second, Candi Bugs 63; third, Dick Snodie 59; fourth, Dorothy Trewyn 58; fifth, Bev Blum 57.
500 Game scores from Sept. 15: first, Harold Riggs & Julie Sorrel 2190; third, Roger Gross 1990. 500 is played on Thursdays at 12:30.
Sheepshead card games are played at 1 p.m. on Friday. Scores from Sept. 16: first, Lori Tonkin Smith 53; second, Chuck Taggart & Charles Wachter 49; fourth, Roger Gross 46; fifth, Barb Tabat 45; sixth, Joanne Gross 43.
Texas Hold Em is played Thursday at 9 a.m. Cost to play is $3. Order of finish for Sept. 16: First, Chuck Schloesser; second, Diana Baumann; third, Jon Hundt.
Wii bowling scores of over 550 get series listed with scores over 650 having series total and individual game scores listed. Scores from Sept, 19: Glorine Christensen 738 (279, 235, 224); Dale Zilisch 714 (238, 248, 228); Marlene Dianich 672 (179, 248, 245); Bev Aulik 657 (181, 269, 207); Lori Gaber 641; Terry Bowes 604; Carol Berman 563; Mary Zilisch 555; Bunny Brown 551.
Friday Findings right to your inboxSign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider Senior Center information, and all the news on events and programs at the Senior Center. Just email Chris and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings to cnye@fortatkinsonwi.gov.
Never miss a newsletterYou can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center delivered right to your inbox each month by signing up at www.ourseniorcenter.com. The website is provided by LPI which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
How to contact usThe Fort Atkinson Senior Center is at 307 Robert Street. The phone number is 920-397-9913. The Senior Center has a Facebook page and you can find information about the Center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.