Bingo:
>Bingo at the Senior Center will be played on Oct. 12, 19, and 26. Bingo costs $2 to play 3 cards. All money collected is given out as prizes along with money from sponsors.
Game scores: Euchre scores from Oct. 4: first, Rollie Carothers 64; second, Judy Baumann 62; third, Joyce Satterlee & Bill Schopen 58; fifth, Judy Torgerson 54.
500: 500 scores from Sept. 29- first, Joanne Gross 3270; second, Dick Snodie 3020. 500 is played on Thursdays at 12:30.
Sheepshead card games are played at 1 p.m. on Friday. Scores from Sept. 30: first, Roger Gross 65; second, Beth Boldt 59; third, Barb Tabat 51; fourth, Chuck Frandson 49; fifth, Joe Rabe 41; sixth, Randy Hoeft 40.
Texas Hold Em is played Thursday at 9 a.m. Cost to play is $3. Order of finish for Sept. 29: first, Chuck Schloesser; second, Diana Baumann; third, Dick Flood.
Wii bowling scores of over 550 get series listed with scores over 650 having series total and individual game scores listed. Scores from Oct. 3: Glorine Christensen 787 (280, 248, 259), Roger Gross 730 (227, 256, 247), Bev Aulik 619, Marlene Dianich 614, Terry Bowes 606, Mary Zilisch 597, Lori Gaber 583, Bunny Brown 580, Dale Zilisch 569.
Dartball is played Friday mornings at 9 a.m. Players contribute a dollar each week to play which later gets used for a group lunch outing. Game information from Sept. 30: The Buffalos won two out of three games to take the series on the day. With two games of 4-3 the Walruses did manage a win in the last game 8-4. Carroll Ehrke and Larry Whitmore each had 11 hits for the Buffalos to lead the way. Ehrke had six rbi’s on the day. The Walruses were led by Charlie Danielson3 with 10 hits. The Buffalos were able to get a walk-off to win game two and take the series when Chuck Truman singled and Danielson drove him in with a game winning hit for the 4-3 win. The two teams are randomly selected each week from those in attendance.
Friday Findings right to your inbox: Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider Senior Center information, and all the news on events and programs at the Senior Center. Just email Chris and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings to cnye@fortatkinsonwi.gov.
Never miss a newsletter: You can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center delivered right to your inbox each month by signing up at www.ourseniorcenter.com. The website is provided by LPI which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
How to contact us: The Fort Atkinson Senior Center is at 307 Robert Street. The phone number is 920-397-9913. The Senior Center has a Facebook page and you can find information about the Center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com.
The Senior Center director, Chris Nye, can also be reached by email at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.gov or the program assistant, Crystal Porter, can be reached at cporter@fortatkinsonwi.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.