Schedules Plus at home:
With the SchedulesPlus system at the Senior Center, you are able to register for activities, and view the calendar at home. See appointment times for things such as foot care, exercise classes and special events, and register for what works for you.
To access the system it is much the same as when you attend in person at the Center. You will go to the website and enter your phone number and then select what you would like more info on or register for.
Go to the website: https://schedulesplus.com/fasc
You can still call and sign up for events in person like before, that hasn’t changed. This is just an additional way for those who would like to do so online, or at home during non-business hours, when talking to staff or a receptionist isn’t possible. Not sure when your appointment time is, or if you signed up for a class? With the system at your fingertips you can logon at home and look it up at anytime, as it will show you your own calendar for what you are signed up for. It is a great feature.
Blood pressure: A nurse from Fort HealthCare will be at the Senior Center in the craft room from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. This is a walk-in blood pressure check with no appointments required.
Game Scores: Euchre scores: Scores from Jan. 17: First, Karen Keeser 69; second, Barb Wintermute 64; third, Bev Blum & Jon Hundt 58; fifth, Candi Bugs & Bev Wagner 57; and seventh, Bill Schopen 56.
Sheepshead: Card games are played at 1 p.m., on Friday afternoon. Scores are from Jan. 13: First, Dale Kylmanen 74; second, Barb Tabat 50; third, Jerry Schuld 49; fourth, Joan Murley 46; and fifth, Gary Koch 45.
Dartball: Dartball is played Friday mornings at 9 a.m. Players contribute a dollar each week to play which later gets used for a group lunch outing. The Walruses found a way to take two of three games including a game 1 win in 11 innings. Dave Reed had 17 hits spread out over the three games to lead the way for their 6-5 and 7-6 wins. The Buffalos were led in hits by Charlie Danielson and Carroll Ehrke with 12 each. The two teams are randomly selected each week from those in attendance.
Wii bowling: Scores of over 550 get series listed with scores over 650 having series total and individual game scores listed. Scores from Jan. 2: Glorine Christensen 785 (258, 269, 258); Lori Gaber 644; Terry Bowes 610; Bev Aulik 604; Barb Kovacic 599; Marlene Dianich 587; Ron Braman 585; Mary Zilisch 582; Sandy Basich 558; and Dale Zilisch 550.
Texas Hold Em: Texas Hold Em is played at 9 a.m. and the cost to play is $3. Results from Jan. 12: First, Diana Baumann; second, Jon Hundt; third, Terry Bowes; and sixth went to Richard Flood.
Friday Findings right to your inbox: Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs by emailing cnye@fortatkinsonwi.gov.
Never miss a newsletter: You can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center each month by signing up at ourseniorcenter.com. The website is provided by LPI which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
How to contact us: The Fort Atkinson Senior Center is at 307 Robert St. The phone number is 920-397-9913. The Senior Center has a Facebook page and you can find information about the Center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com. The Senior Center director, Chris Nye, can also be reached by email at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.gov or the program assistant, Crystal Porter, can be reached at cporter@fortatkinsonwi.gov.
