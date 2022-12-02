Volunteer and make a difference: The senior Center is in serious need of volunteer van drivers. A few ride requests for people going to eye clinics and medical appointments have been turned down lately due to lack of volunteers. The van drivers drive when they are available. We call at least a day ahead for a ride request and the time commitment is usually less than two hours for a ride. Talk to Chris at the Senior Center to see how you can help.

Bingo next week: Bingo will be played at the Senior Center next Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 12:30. The cost to play is $2 for 3 cards. All money collected is given out as prizes along with sponsor money. Trivia with Chris will be on Wednesday, Dec. 14, so no bingo will be held that day.

