Volunteer and make a difference: The senior Center is in serious need of volunteer van drivers. A few ride requests for people going to eye clinics and medical appointments have been turned down lately due to lack of volunteers. The van drivers drive when they are available. We call at least a day ahead for a ride request and the time commitment is usually less than two hours for a ride. Talk to Chris at the Senior Center to see how you can help.
Bingo next week: Bingo will be played at the Senior Center next Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 12:30. The cost to play is $2 for 3 cards. All money collected is given out as prizes along with sponsor money. Trivia with Chris will be on Wednesday, Dec. 14, so no bingo will be held that day.
Holiday party: Desserts, door prize presents and the Fort Atkinson High School Jazz Combo will highlight the holiday party for this year.
The Fort Atkinson High School Jazz Combo is a co-curricular jazz ensemble that meets during their academic enrichment time. They are excited to play for an appreciative audience at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center. Everyone, and anyone, is welcome to attend.
Transportation on the Senior Vehicle is available. The Senior Dining site meal that day is glazed ham, garlic mashed potatoes, corn, and coconut cream pie. Rides to the Center round trip are $2. Only $1 if you are going to join us for the meal. No reservations are needed to attend the party, but if you are coming for the meal they need your reservation by 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Game Scores:
Euchre scores: Scores from Nov. 29: First, Hilda Carl 72; second, Viola Behm 59; third, Rollie Carothers 58; fourth, Dick Snodie 55; fifth, Barb Wintermute & Judy Torgerson 54 and sixth, Carroll Ehrke & T-Bone Taylor 52.
500, Sheepshead, Dartball and Texas Hold Em were not played due to Thanksgiving break.
Wii Bowling: Scores of over 550 get series listed with scores over 650 having series total and individual game scores listed. Scores from Nov. 28 are Glorine Christensen 755 (299, 259, 197); Kathy Heffron 589; Terry Bowes 588; Marlene Dianich 580; Bev Aulik 576; Diana Baumann 575; Mary Zilisch 574 and Sandy Basich 555.
Friday Findings right to your inbox: Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs by emailing cnye@fortatkinsonwi.gov.
Never miss a newsletter: You can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center each month by signing up at ourseniorcenter.com. The website is provided by LPI which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
How to contact us: The Fort Atkinson Senior Center is at 307 Robert St. The phone number is 920-397-9913. The Senior Center has a Facebook page and you can find information about the Center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com.
