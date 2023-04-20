Back by popular demand is Tapestry, the great musical group ensemble, to entertain us, as we welcome warmer weather. Transportation is available to the show with our Senior Vehicle for $2 roundtrip. The Senior Inc. Board will be conducting a 50/50 raffle fundraiser at the event, where the winner gets half the money, and the Board keeps half. For transportation, call the Senior Center, by Wednesday, April 26 at 920-397-9913. For the 11:30 meal served at the Center, call the Nutrition number, by Noon on Wednesday, April 26 at 920-728-4756.
Breakfast Social
Join us for a breakfast of complimentary items with Jones sausage, donated from Jones Dairy Farm, and an assortment of other breakfast items such as eggs, yogurt, orange juice, and coffee. This month our special guest to eat with us is Penny Strom, Fort Atkinson Club Director. Breakfast starts at 8:00 am. and goes until 9:00 a.m. or when the food runs out. Reservations for the monthly breakfast social are not taken. The Senior Center reserves the right to limit attendance numbers based on space available.
Euchre Scores
Euchre is played at 12:30 on Tuesday afternoons. Scores from April 18- 1st Tom Torgerson 61, 2nd Bill Schoepen 58, 3rd Karen Keeser 57, 4th Bob Schultz 56.
Texas Hold Em
Texas Hold Em is played Thursdays at 9:00 a.m. Results from April 13: 1st Chuck Schloesser, 2nd Richard Flood, 3rd Terry Bowes.
Wii Bowling
Scores of over 550 get series listed with scores over 650 having series total and individual game scores listed. Scores from April 17: Glorine Christensen 816 (247, 300, 269), Roger Gross 695 (205, 233, 257), Sandy Basich 678 (246, 244, 188), Lori Gaber 650 (247, 201, 202), Marlene Dianich 632, Barb Kovacic 627, Dennis Rockwood 598, Ron Braman 576, Bunny Brown 573, Donna Braman 559, Dale Zilisch 555, Kathy Heffron 552.
Dartball
Dartball is played Friday mornings at 9:00 a.m. Players contribute a dollar each week to play which later gets used for a group lunch outing. The Buffalos swept the series this week with 5-2, 5-4, and 2-1 wins over the Walruses. Dave Reed and Dave Satterlee led the charge for the Buffs in a well balanced offense with Reed, Satterlee, Ralph Lemke and Chuck Truman all getting three runs batted in on the day. Charlie Danielson led the Walruses in hits.
Friday Findings right to your inbox
Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider Senior Center information, and all the news on events and programs at the Senior Center. Just email Chris and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings to cnye@fortatkinsonwi.gov
Never Miss a Newsletter
You can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center delivered right to your inbox each month by signing up at www.ourseniorcenter.com The website is provided by LPI which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
How to Contact Us
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center is at 307 Robert Street. The phone number is 920-397-9913. The Senior Center has a Facebook page and you can find information about the Center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com
