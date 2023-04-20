Tapestry

Back by popular demand is Tapestry, the great musical group ensemble, to entertain us, as we welcome warmer weather. Transportation is available to the show with our Senior Vehicle for $2 roundtrip. The Senior Inc. Board will be conducting a 50/50 raffle fundraiser at the event, where the winner gets half the money, and the Board keeps half. For transportation, call the Senior Center, by Wednesday, April 26 at 920-397-9913. For the 11:30 meal served at the Center, call the Nutrition number, by Noon on Wednesday, April 26 at 920-728-4756.

