Noon Year’s Eve Party on Dec. 30
Seniors can countdown to a new year with our “Noon” Countdown on Friday.
We will have cheese, crackers and sausage along with some good non-alcoholic beverages. Party horns and noisemakers welcome. In order to give the regular diners at the Center some space and time to eat their lunch we ask that you arrive at 11:45 a.m. in time to count it down with us. The meal that day will be served at 11:15 with hopes that the diners will be done in time to celebrate with staff if they choose to. Then we encourage everyone to stick around for a free session of bingo with prizes right after the countdown!
Euchre Scores
Scores from Dec. 20
- First: Roland Altreuter 63
- Second: Rollie Carothers, 58
- Third: Judy Torgerson, 57
- Fourth: Joyce Satterlee & Tom Torgerson, 56
- Sixth: Betty Gilbertson, 55
500 Game
Scores from Dec. 15:
- First: Harold Riggs, 2540
- Second: Joanne Gross, 2490
- Third: Marjorie Hannon, 1750.
500 is played at 12:30 p.m. on Thursdays.
Sheepshead
Card games are played at 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon.
Scores from December 16:
- First: Judy Torgerson, 57
- Second: Dale Kylmanen, 49
- Third: Dave Brown, 48
- Fourth: Jerry Schuld, 45
- Fifth: Mary Ryan, 43
- Sixth Terre Golembiewski, 42.
Dartball
Dartball is played at 9 a.m. on Fridays. Players contribute a dollar each week to play which later gets used for a group lunch outing.
Extra innings were the norm on Friday as the first game went 10 innings and then ended up going all Walruses as they pulled away with a 6 run inning to win 10-4. The Buffalos got the revenge in game two however, with a Chuck Truman 14th inning game winning triple to win 7-6. The momentum carried over as the Buffalos took the series with a 6-2 win in the third game.
Gale Puerner had 16 hits for the Buffalos on the day along with 8 runs batted in. The two teams are randomly selected each week from those in attendance.
Wii Bowling
Scores of over 550 get series listed with scores over 650 having series total and individual game scores listed.
Scores from Dec. 19:
- Glorine Christensen 805 (248, 279, 278)
- Roger Gross 743 (226, 258, 259)
- Marlene Dianich, 601
- Sandy Basich, 591
- Lori Gaber, 584
- Kathy Heffron, 580
- Terry Bowes, 570
- Mary Zilisch, 551.
Weekly email bulletins with special links for programs, insider Senior Center information, and all the news on events and programs at the Senior Center are available by emailing director Chris Nye at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.gov or at the senior center’s webpage: www.ourseniorcenter.com.
More information is also available on Facebook, or by phone at (920) 397-9913. The center is located at 307 Robert Street.
