The Fort Atkinson Senior Center presents a two-night casino trip to Island Resort and Casino in Harris, Michigan and Oneida Casino in Green Bay. The trip will take place Sunday through Tuesday, Sept. 25, 26 and 27. The cost is $270 for single occupancy (for two nights) $220 for double occupancy (for two nights)/ For more information or to sign up contact the Fort Atkinson Senior Center at 920-397-9913 or stop in and pick up a flyer with all the information.

Ring of Fire show

