The Fort Atkinson Senior Center presents a two-night casino trip to Island Resort and Casino in Harris, Michigan and Oneida Casino in Green Bay. The trip will take place Sunday through Tuesday, Sept. 25, 26 and 27. The cost is $270 for single occupancy (for two nights) $220 for double occupancy (for two nights)/ For more information or to sign up contact the Fort Atkinson Senior Center at 920-397-9913 or stop in and pick up a flyer with all the information.
Ring of Fire show
Only a couple of seats remain open for the senior center has a day trip being offered to see “Ring of Fire” the show at the Palace Theater in Wisconsin Dells. The trip will include a stop at Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet. The trip departs from Fort Atkinson at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 and has a total cost of $95 which includes transportation on a coach bus, meal at Palace Theater, and show. Sign up at the senior center or by calling 920-397-9913.
Schedules plus sign-in systemThe senior center will be using a new sign-in system starting Aug. 1. The system will track attendance and payments made to the center along with registrations for events. Upon entering the senior center one will be prompted to enter a phone number (not including area code, just last 7 digits).
Movie MondayRedeeming Love at 12:30 p.m. will be shown Monday. The movie is rated PG-13 and is 2 hours 14 minutes long. The gold rush of 1850 finds two people who fall in love. Their love for each other clashes with the harsh realities of the gold rush and becomes a love story of perseverance and determination. No reservations are needed to attend. Complimentary popcorn at the movie and the movies are free.
Breakfast socialFriday, July 29 will be our monthly breakfast social with special guest Kevin Purcell. Purcell is the nutrition site coordinator from Jefferson County at the senior center. No reservations are needed to attend. The breakfast is complimentary and hosted by the Senior Inc. Board. For transportation to and from the breakfast social, call the senior center by noon on Thursday. Rides to the Breakfast, or any event at the senior center, are $2 roundtrip.
Game scoresScores from July 19, first Hildegard Carl 62, second Betty Gilbertson 56, third JoAnn Steffen, Harold Riggs and Howard Johnson 54, sixth Ron Swiatowy 52.
500 Game scores are from July 14, first Joanne Gross 3,190, second Barb Tabat 3,060, third Roger Gross 2,310. 500 is played on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead card games are played at 1 p.m. Friday. Scores from July 15, first Chuck Taggart 66, second Judy Torgerson and Chuck Frandson 56, fourth Tom Schoen 53, fifth Phil Smith 50, sixth Nancy Walbrandt 45, seventh Dave Brown and Jon Sveom 44.
Wii bowling is held on Mondays at 9 and at 10:15 a.m.. Scores of 650 or higher series get individual game scores listed. Series over 550 get name and series listed. Scores from July 18, Glorine Christensen 805 (290, 247, 268), Lori Gaber 656 (183, 235, 238), Kathy Heffron 622, Marlene Dianich 578, Sandy Basich 563, Ron Braman 555.
Dartball is played Friday mornings at 9 a.m. Players contribute a dollar each week to play which later gets used for a group lunch outing. Game results from July 15, the Walruses did the unthinkable. They won the first game in an onslaught of hits and runs 15-0 over the Buffalos featuring a 6th inning that saw 11 runs cross the plate. The offense dried up after that first game however, and the Buffalos would take the second game of the series 3-2. The rubber match of the series was all Buffalos until the top of the 8th when the Walruses scored 3 and tied the game 4-4. With two outs in the bottom of the 9th Carroll Ehrke would drive in Gale Puerner with the winning hit and the 5-4 walk-off victory.
Texas Hold Em poker is played at 9 a.m. on Thursdays. Scores from July 14 were first Chuck Schloesser, second Diana Baumann, third Jon Hundt.
New phone number and emailThe senior center now has a new phone number and staff have new email endings. The new phone number is 920-397-9913. Emails now end with .gov instead of .net. Director Chris Nye’s email is cnye@fortatkinsonwi.gov and Program Assistant Crystal Porter’s email is cporter@fortatkinsonwi.gov.
How to contact usThe Fort Atkinson Senior Center is at 307 Robert St. The phone number is 920-397-9913. The senior center has a Facebook page and you can find information about the Center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com
