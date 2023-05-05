Fort Atkinson Senior Center staff participate in dementia training

Senior Center Director Chris Nye, Kay Udey, Alan Goldberg, Jane Farrell, Kevin Purcell, Brady Farrell in the front row and Audrey Postel, Sandy Czech, Elene Wagner, Donna Abel, Crystal Porter, Bette Delsarte in the back row participated in dementia-friendly business training offered by the Jefferson County Aging and Disability Resource Center and the Dementia Friendly Community Network Coalition.
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center participated in a Dementia Friendly Business training session through the Jefferson County Aging and Disability Resource Center and Dementia Friendly Community Network Coalition with lunch provided by the non-profit organization Tomorrow’s Hope.
After their training, they were presented with their certificate and a purple angel decal to show that they are dementia friendly.
The senior center is dedicated to being dementia friendly, with having over half of their staff and volunteers trained.
They learned about resources available in Jefferson County, like Jefferson County’s Dementia Care Specialist Tonya Runyard.
They have completed the Dementia Basics 101 training, along with having learned strategies and tips to help communicate with those living with dementia, who they may interact with at the center.
The training includes tips on how to recognize dementia symptoms in individuals and how to interact in a positive manner with these individuals to help them feel safe in their community.
The staff and volunteers learned more about the Dementia Friendly Community Network Coalition and Tomorrow’s Hope Dementia Programs, as well as how they can get involved.
More information on this important program is available from Tonya Runyard by phone at the Jefferson County Aging and Disability Resource Center at 920-675-4035.
