Fort Atkinson Senior Center staff participate in dementia training
Senior Center Director Chris Nye, Kay Udey, Alan Goldberg, Jane Farrell, Kevin Purcell, Brady Farrell in the front row and Audrey Postel, Sandy Czech, Elene Wagner, Donna Abel, Crystal Porter, Bette Delsarte in the back row participated in dementia-friendly business training offered by the Jefferson County Aging and Disability Resource Center and the Dementia Friendly Community Network Coalition.

 Submitted Photo

The Fort Atkinson Senior Center participated in a Dementia Friendly Business training session through the Jefferson County Aging and Disability Resource Center and Dementia Friendly Community Network Coalition with lunch provided by the non-profit organization Tomorrow’s Hope.

After their training, they were presented with their certificate and a purple angel decal to show that they are dementia friendly.

