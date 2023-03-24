Island Resort Casino Trip - last call: There are still spaces available for the bus trip to the Island Resort in Michigan set for Sunday, April 16 to Monday, April 17. Prices are $115 per person for double occupancy. Trip includes overnight room at the Island Resort Casino Hotel and bus transportation to and from along with rewards play money and a $5 food voucher to use. We will stop in Green Bay at Oneida Casino for food. Stop or call the Senior Center to sign up, 920-397-9913.

Dick Wanie and his Birds: Dick will have his birds on display at the senior center Monday, March 27 at 12:30. Dick will have his birds on display for people to look at and will answer any questions you may have.

Tags

Load comments