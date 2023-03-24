Island Resort Casino Trip - last call: There are still spaces available for the bus trip to the Island Resort in Michigan set for Sunday, April 16 to Monday, April 17. Prices are $115 per person for double occupancy. Trip includes overnight room at the Island Resort Casino Hotel and bus transportation to and from along with rewards play money and a $5 food voucher to use. We will stop in Green Bay at Oneida Casino for food. Stop or call the Senior Center to sign up, 920-397-9913.
Dick Wanie and his Birds: Dick will have his birds on display at the senior center Monday, March 27 at 12:30. Dick will have his birds on display for people to look at and will answer any questions you may have.
Movie Wednesday: Come enjoy the movie “A Man Named Otto” at 12:30 on Wednesday, March 29 Rated PG-13 Popcorn too.
Breakfast Social: The monthly breakfast Social with the Board of Directors will be Friday, March 31 at 8 a.m. Come enjoy the breakfast, meet the board members and hear our guest speaker Mason Becker, Lions Club Member and Fort Atkinson City Council Member.
Game Scores: Euchre scores: Scores from March 21: First, Rolland Altreuter 65; second, Rollie Carothers 59; third, (3 Way Tie) Tom Torgerson 54, Judy Torgerson 54 and Joyce Satterlee 54; fourth, (2 Way Tie) Paul Engle 51, and Barb Wuntermute 51. Euchre is played at 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
Sheepshead: Card games are played at 1 p.m. on Fridays. Scores from March 17: First, Rick Dearborn 50; second, (tie) Jim Pick 48 and 2nd Terre Golebiewski 48; third, Paul Langhoff 47; fourth, Barb Koch; fifth, Judy Jorgerson 43; sixth (tie) Joan Murley 42 and Lori Smith 42.
500: 500 is played on Thursday afternoons at 12:30. Scores from March 16: First, Keith Marsden 3230; and second, Harold Riggs 2380.
Texas Hold Em: Texas Hold Em is played Thursdays at 9 a.m. Results from March 16: First, Jon Hundt; second (tie) - Richard Flood and Chuck Schloesser.
Dartball: Dartball is played at 9 a.m. on Fridays. Players contribute a dollar each week to play which later gets used for a group lunch outing. The Walruses scored 3 in the first game to beat the Buffalos 3-1. The Walruses beat the Buffalos 4-3 in the second game. The Buffalos scored 4 runs in the 8th inning of game 3 to make it close but lost anyway 10-9. Charlie Danielson hit 10 for 15 in Game 3 to lead the Walruses.
Most hits went to Gale Puerner with 15; Charlie Danielson at 14 for the Walruses. Most hits for the Buffalos was Dave Reed with 12. Gale Puerner had the most RBI's with 8 for the Walruses while Chuck Truman had the most RBI's for the Buffalos along with Roger Teubert with 4 for a tie. Keith Marsden had 3 doubles.
Wii bowling: Scores of over 550 get series listed with scores over 650 having series total and individual game scores listed. Scores from March 20: Glorine Christensen 816 (280, 268, 268), Lori Gaber 791 (257,278,256), Bev Aulik (204,255,236), Roger Gross 655 (244,227,184), Mary Zilisch 649, Dennis Rockwood 605, Sandy Basich 595, Kathy Heffron 585, Terry Bowes 581, Sandy Kilroy 567, Marlene Dianich 555.
Friday Findings right to your inbox: The weekly email bulletin with special links for programs is available by email at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.gov.
Never miss a newsletter: You can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center each month by signing up at ourseniorcenter.com. The website is provided by LPI which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.