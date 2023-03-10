St. Patrick’s Day Music: John Duggleby will perform Irish tunes for a St. Patrick’s Day celebration. After the show there will be cupcake treats. Transportation to the event and back home on the Senior Vehicle is $2. Attendees can call the Senior Center at 920-397-9913 by noon on March 16 to reserve a ride. Anyone wanting to eat at 11:30 before the show, which helps get you a close parking spot, is required to call the Nutrition Site by phone at 920-728-4756 by noon on Thursday. Attendees are encouraged to wear green. The Senior Citizens Inc. Board will be having a 50/50 raffle.

Spencer Jelinek: Photographer Spencer Jelinek will present at the Senior Center at 12:30 p.m. on Monday. Jelinek has had a passion for photography since he was 10 years old, when he received a toy camera. He has only shot as an amateur most of his life, purely shooting with cheap cameras, and his phone. In 2018 he started taking his passion to a whole different level when he decided to jump in head first into the world of professional photography. Reservations are not required.

