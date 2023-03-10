St. Patrick’s Day Music: John Duggleby will perform Irish tunes for a St. Patrick’s Day celebration. After the show there will be cupcake treats. Transportation to the event and back home on the Senior Vehicle is $2. Attendees can call the Senior Center at 920-397-9913 by noon on March 16 to reserve a ride. Anyone wanting to eat at 11:30 before the show, which helps get you a close parking spot, is required to call the Nutrition Site by phone at 920-728-4756 by noon on Thursday. Attendees are encouraged to wear green. The Senior Citizens Inc. Board will be having a 50/50 raffle.
Spencer Jelinek: Photographer Spencer Jelinek will present at the Senior Center at 12:30 p.m. on Monday. Jelinek has had a passion for photography since he was 10 years old, when he received a toy camera. He has only shot as an amateur most of his life, purely shooting with cheap cameras, and his phone. In 2018 he started taking his passion to a whole different level when he decided to jump in head first into the world of professional photography. Reservations are not required.
Collette Presentation on New Orleans trip: Katie from Collette will be presenting on a trip to New Orleans that is open for registration. Stops include the French Quarter, a swamp tour, St. Louis Cathedral and a drive along Lake Pontchartrain. A $100 discount on the full price is available by booking before or at the travel show at the Senior Center at 12:30 p.m. on March. More information is available online at https://gateway.gocollette.com/link/1140370
Game Scores: Euchre scores: Scores from March 7: First, Judy Baumann, Hildegard Carl, & Karen Keeser 62; fourth, Tom Torgerson, & Betty Gilbertson 58; sixth, Rolland Altreuter 56.Euchre is played at 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
Sheepshead: Card games are played at 1 p.m. on Fridays. Scores from March 3: First Randy Hoefs 63; second, Sue Kramer 56; third, Paul Langhoff 47; fourth, Barb Koch 45; fifth, Jerry Schuld 43; and sixth, Judy Torgerson 42.
500 Game: 500 is played on Thursday afternoons at 12:30. Scores from March 1: First, Nancy Quist 1780; second, Marjorie Hannon 1660; third, Harold Riggs 1550; fourth, Tom Sehnert 1470.
Dartball: Dartball is played Friday mornings at 9 a.m. Players contribute a dollar each week, which later gets used for a group lunch outing. The Walruses had a clean sweep of the Buffaloes this week with Keith Marsden leading the way with 13 hits on the day. All the games were close as the Buffaloes led by Dave Reed were within striking distance in all three games but just came up short each time in 5-3, 5-4 and 9-7 losses. Chuck Truman had 5 rbi’s for the Walruses. The two teams are randomly selected each week from those in attendance.
Wii bowling: Scores of over 550 get series listed with scores over 650 having series total and individual game scores listed.
Scores from February : Glorine Christensen 798 (250, 300, 248), Roger Gross 705 (259, 226, 220), Dale Zilisch 641, Barb Kovacic 628, Bunny Brown 615, Mary Zilisch 581, Kathy Heffron 569, Cora Wahl 564.
Bingo: Bingo is scheduled for March 15 and 22. Bingo is $2 for three cards. All money collected, plus sponsorship money, is given out as prizes.
Island Resort Casino Trip: There are still spaces available for the bus trip to the Island Resort in Michigan scheduled for April 16-17. Reservations cost $115 per person for double occupancy. The price includes overnight room at the Island Resort Casino Hotel and bus transportation to and from along with rewards, play money and a $5 food voucher to use. Sign ups are available in-person at the Senior Center by phone at 920-397-9913.
Friday Findings right to your inbox: A weekly email bulletin with special links for programs is available by email at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.gov.
You can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center each month by signing up at ourseniorcenter.com. The website is provided by LPI which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
How to contact us: The Fort Atkinson Senior Center is at 307 Robert St. The phone number is 920-397-9913. The Senior Center has a Facebook page, and more information about the Center is available on the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com.
