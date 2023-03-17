Game Scores: Euchre scores: Scores from March 14: First, Carolyn Nord 67; second, Rollie Carothers 65; third,Tom Torgerson 64; fourth, T-Bone Taylor & Hilde Carl 59.Euchre is played at 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays.

Sheepshead: Card games are played at 1 p.m. on Fridays. Scores from March 10: First, Randy Hoefs 63; second, Sue Kramer 56; third, Paul Langhoff 47; fourth, Barb Koch 45; fifth, Jerry Schuld 43; and sixth, Judy Torgerson 42.

Tags

Load comments