Game Scores: Euchre scores: Scores from March 14: First, Carolyn Nord 67; second, Rollie Carothers 65; third,Tom Torgerson 64; fourth, T-Bone Taylor & Hilde Carl 59.Euchre is played at 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
Sheepshead: Card games are played at 1 p.m. on Fridays. Scores from March 10: First, Randy Hoefs 63; second, Sue Kramer 56; third, Paul Langhoff 47; fourth, Barb Koch 45; fifth, Jerry Schuld 43; and sixth, Judy Torgerson 42.
500: 500 is played on Thursday afternoons at 12:30. Scores from March 9: First, Harold Riggs 2290; second, Keith Marsden 2080; third, 3rd Marjorie Hannon 1790.
Texas Hold Em: Texas Hold Em is played Thursdays at 9 a.m. Results from March 2: FIrst, Jon Hundt; second, Richard Flood; third, Chuck Schloesser. Results from March 9: First, Judy Baumann; second, Jon Hundt; third, Richard Flood.
Dartball: Dartball is played at 9 a.m. on Fridays. Players contribute a dollar each week to play which later gets used for a group lunch outing. The Walruses took the series with dramatic fashion with Gale Puerner getting two hits in the 9th inning to drive in two runs as they hung on for the 6-4 win. Puerner had 7 rbi’s on the day to go with his 13 overall hits. Dave Reed also added a dozen hits over the three games. The Buffalos were led by Keith Marsden with 12 hits and 6 runs batted in but they came up short losing to the Walruses 9-4, and 6-4 in games 1 and 3. The two teams are randomly selected each week from those in attendance.
Wii bowling: Scores of over 550 get series listed with scores over 650 having series total and individual game scores listed. Scores from March 13 : Glorine Christensen 813 (246, 289, 278), Roger Gross 672 (267, 188, 217), Kathy Heffron 653 (193, 244, 216), Dennis Rockwood 624, Bev Aulik 619, Dale Zilisch 597, Marlene Dianich 591, Sandy Basich 577, Terry Bowes 553.
Island Resort Casino Trip: There are still spaces available for the bus trip to the Island Resort in Michigan set for Sunday, April 16 to Monday, April 17. Prices are $115 per person for double occupancy. Trip includes overnight room at the Island Resort Casino Hotel and bus transportation to and from along with rewards play money and a $5 food voucher to use. Stop or call the Senior Center to sign up, 920-397-9913.
Friday Findings right to your inbox: The weekly email bulletin with special links for programs is available by email at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.gov.
Never miss a newsletter: You can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center each month by signing up at ourseniorcenter.com. The website is provided by LPI which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
