Trivia Time (Wednesday, April 5 @ 12:30): Join the center to answer questions on the big screen and music to go with the questions! A couple of gift cards will be randomly given away for the new sponsor Mr. Brews of Fort Atkinson! Humana is another sponsor and provides treats for after the questions are all done. No reservations are necessary.

Game Scores: Euchre scores: Scores from March 28: First, Tom Torgerson 56; second, Bev Wagner 54; third, T-Bone Taylor and Jon Hundt 53.

