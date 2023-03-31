Trivia Time (Wednesday, April 5 @ 12:30): Join the center to answer questions on the big screen and music to go with the questions! A couple of gift cards will be randomly given away for the new sponsor Mr. Brews of Fort Atkinson! Humana is another sponsor and provides treats for after the questions are all done. No reservations are necessary.
Game Scores: Euchre scores: Scores from March 28: First, Tom Torgerson 56; second, Bev Wagner 54; third, T-Bone Taylor and Jon Hundt 53.
Sheepshead: Card games are played at 1 p.m. on Fridays. Scores from March 24: First, Rick Dearborn 78; second, Randy Hoefs 60; third, Phil Smith 45; fourth, Lori Smith 43; fifth, Paul Haupett 41; sixth, Judy Torgerson and Joe Rabe 40.
500: 500 is played on Thursday afternoons at 12:30. Scores from March 23: First, Harold Riggs 3530; and second Barb Tabat 3050.
Texas Hold Em: Texas Hold Em is played Thursdays at 9 a.m. Results from March 23: First, Jon Hundt; second, Terry Bowes; and third, Chuck Schloesser.
Dartball: Dartball is played at 9 a.m. on Fridays. Players contribute a dollar each week to play which later gets used for a group lunch outing. The Buffalos took the first two of the three games this week winning close ones 5-4 and then 4-2 in extra innings. Charlie Danielson led the way with 9 hits for the Buffs but it was timely hitting from Dave Satterlee with 9th and 10th inning hits that brought the Buffalos back from 2-0 to win 4-2. Roger Anderson and Dave Reed drove in all 6 runs for the Walruses in the third game to prevent a sweep. The two teams are randomly selected each week from those in attendance.
Senior Center Closed Friday, April 7: The Senior Center will be closed on Friday, April 7. No activities, meals or events will take place on this day. The Senior Center will re-open on Monday, April 10 at 8 a.m.
Wii bowling: Scores of over 550 get series listed with scores over 650 having series total and individual game scores listed. Scores from March 27: Roger Gross 792 (289, 246, 257), Glorine Christensen 740 (226, 266, 257), Kathy Heffron 685 (257, 235, 193), Marlene Dianich 650 (191, 246, 213), Lori Gaber 642, Dennis Rockwood 607, Terry Bowes 595, Dale Zilisch 576.
Friday Findings right to your inbox: The weekly email bulletin with special links for programs is available by email at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.gov.
Never miss a newsletter: You can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center each month by signing up at ourseniorcenter.com. The website is provided by LPI which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
