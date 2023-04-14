Fall Prevention Presentation (Thursday, April 20 at 12:30 p.m.): Marvel Shear, a nursing student with Marian University and collaborating with the Jefferson County Health Department will be conducting a fall prevention presentation called One Fall Ruins it All: What you can do to prevent falls. The presentation coincides with Health Day at the Senior Center, which is always on the third Thursday along with foot care services. Reservations are not necessary to attend the presentation.
Painting With Katie: Painting fun with Katie will be Friday, April 21 from 10 a.m. to noon. All materials provided for you, complete and take home your very own painting. Cost for the class is $25. Call the Senior to sign up, 920-397-9913.
Game Scores: Euchre scores: Scores from March April 11: First, Barb Tabat 64; second, Carolyn Nord & Rolland Altreuter 62; fourth, Russ Haas 60.
500: 500 is played on Thursday afternoons at 12:30. Scores from April 7: First, Keith Marsden 3170; second, Marjorie Hannon 1240; third, Nancy Quist 1180.
Texas Hold Em: Texas Hold Em is played Thursdays at 9 a.m. Results from March 30: First, Lyle Farnsworth; second, Richard Flood; and third, Chuck Schloesser.
Wii bowling: Scores of over 550 get series listed with scores over 650 having series total and individual game scores listed. Scores from April 10: Glorine Christensen 815 (269,267,279), Roger Gross 708 (257, 225, 226), Marlene Dianich 696 (203, 236, 257), Ron Braman 669 (185, 225, 259), Lori Gaber 634, Barb Kovacic 615, Kathy Heffron 610, Bunny Brown 602, Dennis Rockwood 588, Dale Zilisch 586, Bev Aulik 568, Terry Bowes 558.
Friday Findings right to your inbox: The weekly email bulletin with special links for programs is available by email at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.gov.
Never miss a newsletter: You can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center each month by signing up at ourseniorcenter.com. The website is provided by LPI which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
