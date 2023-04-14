Fall Prevention Presentation (Thursday, April 20 at 12:30 p.m.): Marvel Shear, a nursing student with Marian University and collaborating with the Jefferson County Health Department will be conducting a fall prevention presentation called One Fall Ruins it All: What you can do to prevent falls. The presentation coincides with Health Day at the Senior Center, which is always on the third Thursday along with foot care services. Reservations are not necessary to attend the presentation.

Painting With Katie: Painting fun with Katie will be Friday, April 21 from 10 a.m. to noon. All materials provided for you, complete and take home your very own painting. Cost for the class is $25. Call the Senior to sign up, 920-397-9913.

