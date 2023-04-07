FCCU to present a Fraud Awareness Seminar (Monday, April 10 @ 12:30 p.m.): In this seminar, FCCU will explore several different types of fraud, with an emphasis on the scams which most often target older adults. This includes what they are, how to recognize them, and what you can do to protect yourself.
Throughout the presentation, you’ll learn how to identify and combat telemarketer scams, lottery and sweepstakes scams, romance scams, tech support scams, and more. No reservation is needed to attend
Author Linda Teed (Thursday, April 13 @12:30 p.m.): Linda Teed lives in rural Wisconsin with her husband, her basset Jaxy, and a true love for simple stories with heartfelt meaning. Her steadfast belief in faith, family, and friendship is her moral compass. Linda is the author of three books. Her latest book, The Birdy’s Vibrant Lore, released on March 20. The Nest of Chockablock Hair was released in November of 2021 and There’s a Bully in My School was released in August of 2022. This winter Linda started her own publishing company, Tootsie and Teed Publishing LLC.
Fall Prevention Presentation (Thursday, April 20 at 12:30 p.m.): Marvel Shear, a nursing student with Marian University and collaborating with the Jefferson County Health Department will be conducting a fall prevention presentation called One Fall Ruins it All: What you can do to prevent falls. The presentation coincides with Health Day at the Senior Center, which is always on the third Thursday along with foot care services. Reservations are not necessary to attend the presentation.
Game Scores: Euchre scores: Scores from March April 4: First, Hilde Carl 65; second, Russ Haas 59; third, Bev Wagner 55; and fourth, Joyce Satterlee 54.
Sheepshead: Card games are played at 1 p.m. on Fridays. Scores from March 31: First, Dale Kylmanen 58; second, Dave Brown 48; third, Barb Koch and Curtis Abendroth 45; fifth, Frank Kramer and Jeff Boos 42; and seventh, Charles Wachter 40.
500: 500 is played on Thursday afternoons at 12:30. Scores from March 30: First, Harold Riggs 4770; second, Marjorie Hannon 2840; third, Keith Marsden 2470.
Texas Hold Em: Texas Hold Em is played Thursdays at 9 a.m. Results from March 30: First, Lyle Farnsworth; second, Richard Flood; and third, Chuck Schloesser.
Dartball: Dartball is played at 9 a.m. on Fridays. Players contribute a dollar each week to play which later gets used for a group lunch outing. The Walruses won the first two games to take the series win before the Buffalos salvaged a win in the third and final game. Keith Marsden was a one man wrecking crew for the Walruses with 13 hits in the series. After a convincing 9-5 win in game one, it took 11 innings for the Walruses to get a Denny Prisk game winner in the bottom half of the inning for the game two win. Dave Reed led the Buffalos with 10 hits overall. The two teams are randomly selected each week from those in attendance.
Wii bowling: Scores of over 550 get series listed with scores over 650 having series total and individual game scores listed. Scores from April 3: Glorine Christensen 741 (248, 235, 258), Marlene Dianich 675 (247, 203, 225), Roger Gross 661 (187, 225, 249), Lori Gaber 650 (202, 233, 215), Sandy Basich 640, Barb Kovacic 626, Diana Baumann 592, Kathy Heffron 572, Dale Zilisch 563, Donna Braman 554, Bunny Brown 552.
Friday Findings right to your inbox: The weekly email bulletin with special links for programs is available by email at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.gov.
Never miss a newsletter: You can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center each month by signing up at ourseniorcenter.com. The website is provided by LPI which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
