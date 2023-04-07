FCCU to present a Fraud Awareness Seminar (Monday, April 10 @ 12:30 p.m.): In this seminar, FCCU will explore several different types of fraud, with an emphasis on the scams which most often target older adults. This includes what they are, how to recognize them, and what you can do to protect yourself.

Throughout the presentation, you’ll learn how to identify and combat telemarketer scams, lottery and sweepstakes scams, romance scams, tech support scams, and more. No reservation is needed to attend

