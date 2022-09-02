Craft Fair registrationRegistration will be open on the Tuesday morning after Labor Day, Sept. 6, to sign up and reserve your table for the craft fair. Cost for a table at the craft fair will be $10. If you have additional racks or tables beyond what fits on your table you will be charged an additional $5. The craft fair will start at 9 a.m. on Nov. 12 and goes until 1 p.m. There is a limit of 30 tables in the Senior Center available to be reserved. Registration is in person until noon on Sept. 6, then phone reservations will be accepted. More information will be given on the day of registration for all those planning to sell this year.
Brat BashOn Saturday, Sep. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Senior Center will be hosting a drive through brat bash. Senior Inc. Board members will be grilling brats and hot dogs. A meal of a brat that includes a brat, chips and cookie will be sold for $5.
Trivia Senior Center Director Chris will be running a round of trivia on Wed., Sep. 7 at 12:30 p.m. Visual clues will be provided on the screen and cookies will be handed out afterwards.
Game scoresEuchre scores from Aug. 30: First, John Hundt 67; second, Roland Altreuter 56; third, Hilda Carl 55 ; fourth Bev Blum and Tom Torgerson 53; sixth, Chuck Truman 52.
500 Game scores from Aug. 25: First, Joanne Gross 3330; second, Harold Riggs 3290; third, Roger Gross 3050. 500 is played on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead card games are played at 1 p.m. on Friday. Scores from Aug. 26: First, Gary Koch 53; second, Jeff Boos 43; third, Dennis Koch and Chuck Frandson 42; fifth, Paul Lanhoff and Judy Torgerson 41.
Dartball is played Fridays at 9 a.m. Players contribute a dollar each week to play which later gets used for a group lunch outing. Game results from Aug. 26: The Walruses managed by Jim Nye took the series in the first two games before getting defeated handily the final game in the 3 game match. It took them 10 innings the first game to win 3-2 followed by a 5-2 win in the second game. Charlie Danielson and Dave Reed each had 8 hits for the Walruses. The Buffalos were led in hits by Gale Puerner also with 8 hits. The two teams are randomly selected each week from those in attendance.
Texas Hold Em is played Thursday at 9 a.m. Cost to play is $3. Order of finish for Aug. 18: First, Jon Hundt; second, Chuck Schloesser; third, Diana Baumann.
Friday Findings right to your inboxSign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider Senior Center information, and all the news on events and programs at the Senior Center. Just email Chris and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings to cnye@fortatkinsonwi.gov.
Never miss a newsletterYou can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center delivered right to your inbox each month by signing up at www.ourseniorcenter.com. The website is provided by LPI which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
How to contact usThe Fort Atkinson Senior Center is at 307 Robert Street. The phone number is 920-397-9913. The Senior Center has a Facebook page and you can find information about the Center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com.
