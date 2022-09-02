Craft Fair registrationRegistration will be open on the Tuesday morning after Labor Day, Sept. 6, to sign up and reserve your table for the craft fair. Cost for a table at the craft fair will be $10. If you have additional racks or tables beyond what fits on your table you will be charged an additional $5. The craft fair will start at 9 a.m. on Nov. 12 and goes until 1 p.m. There is a limit of 30 tables in the Senior Center available to be reserved. Registration is in person until noon on Sept. 6, then phone reservations will be accepted. More information will be given on the day of registration for all those planning to sell this year.

Brat BashOn Saturday, Sep. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Senior Center will be hosting a drive through brat bash. Senior Inc. Board members will be grilling brats and hot dogs. A meal of a brat that includes a brat, chips and cookie will be sold for $5.

