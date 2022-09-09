On Saturday, Sep. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Senior Center will be hosting a drive through brat bash. Senior Inc. Board members will be grilling brats and hot dogs. A meal of a brat that includes a brat, chips and cookie will be sold for $5.
Shoulder Talk
Pete Rahm, a licensed physical therapist, will give a 20 minute presentation on shoulder anatomy. The talk follows the regularly scheduled free fitness class hosted by Claire at the Senior Center on Tuesday mornings at 9:15 a.m.
Game scores
Euchre scores from Sept. 6: First, Bill Schopen and T-Bone Taylor 58; third, Roland Altreuter, Judy Torgerson & Bev Wagner 56; sixth, Tom Togerson 55; seventh, Bev Blum 54.
500 Game scores from Aug. 25: First, Harold Riggs 3210; second, Roger Gross 3140; third, Joanne Gross 2390. 500 is played on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead card games are played at 1 p.m. on Friday. Scores from Sept. 2: First, Bob Muench 63; second, Dennis Rockwood 43; third, Mary Ryan 46; fifth, Chuck Taggart & Nancy Walbrandt 42.
Dartball is played Fridays at 9 a.m. Players contribute a dollar each week to play which later gets used for a group lunch outing. Game results from Sept. 2:
The Walruses took the series with a sweep over the Buffalos in convincing fashion with a game one win of 11-0. The second and third games were closer with the Walruses winning 6-5 and 4-2. Larry Whitmore and Jim Nye led the way for the Walruses with 7 and 6 hits on the day respectively. After a first game pummeling the Buffalos kept the second game close only to lose when the Walruses walked them off with a Charlie Danielson game winning hit to drive in Whitmore. The two teams are randomly selected each week from those in attendance.
Texas Hold Em is played Thursday at 9 a.m. Cost to play is $3. Order of finish for Sept. 1: First, Chuck Schloesser; second, Diana Baumann; third, Judy Baumann & Terry Bowes tied.
Friday Findings right to your inbox
Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider Senior Center information, and all the news on events and programs at the Senior Center. Just email Chris and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings to cnye@fortatkinsonwi.gov.
Never miss a newsletter
You can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center delivered right to your inbox each month by signing up at www.ourseniorcenter.com. The website is provided by LPI which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
How to contact us
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center is at 307 Robert Street. The phone number is 920-397-9913. The Senior Center has a Facebook page and you can find information about the Center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.