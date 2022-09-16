Rainbow Hospice PresentationAdvance Care Planning, Palliative Care and Hospice: The Keys to Living Well at End-of-Life will take place on Monday, Sept 19, at 12:30 p.m. Director of Community Engagement and Care PartnerRelations at Rainbow Hospice Care, Mike Bernhagen, will be at the Senior Center to talk about the importance of communication and preparation for end-of-life.

Elvis Movie At the Senior Center on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 12:30 p.m., watch the rated PG-13 Elvis movie for free with complimentary popcorn.

