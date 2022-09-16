Rainbow Hospice PresentationAdvance Care Planning, Palliative Care and Hospice: The Keys to Living Well at End-of-Life will take place on Monday, Sept 19, at 12:30 p.m. Director of Community Engagement and Care PartnerRelations at Rainbow Hospice Care, Mike Bernhagen, will be at the Senior Center to talk about the importance of communication and preparation for end-of-life.
Elvis Movie At the Senior Center on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 12:30 p.m., watch the rated PG-13 Elvis movie for free with complimentary popcorn.
Game scoresEuchre scores from Sept. 6: First, Dick Snodie 65; second, Karen Keeser and Judy Torgerson 58; fourth, Joyce Satterlee 57; fifth, Ron Swiatowy 54; sixth, Bev Wagner and T-Bone Taylor 52.
500 Game scores from Sept. 8: first, Joanne Gross 2870; second, Harold Riggs 2640; third, Marjorie Hannon 1200. 500 is played on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead card games are played at 1 p.m. on Friday. Scores from Sept. 9: First, Dennis Rockwood 58; second, Rick Dearborn 53; third, Gary Kramer 51; fourth, Bob Clouse 48; fifth, Barb Tabat 45; sixth, Dave Brown 44.
Dartball is played Fridays at 9 a.m. Players contribute a dollar each week to play which later gets used for a group lunch outing. Game results from Sept. 9:
The Buffalos rallied back after losing the first game this week to win the last two and win the series over the Walruses. A balanced scoring attack was the key to wins for the Buffalos with 3 guys all tallying 7 hits over the three games. After a 3-2 win by the Walruses the offense dried up scoring just 2 runs over the next two games. Roger Teubert led the Buffalos with 5 runs batted in on the day as he and Carroll Ehrke sprinkled in doubles as they would win game two by a 5-2 score and take a 6-0 victory in the final game. The two teams are randomly selected each week from those in attendance.
Texas Hold Em is played Thursday at 9 a.m. Cost to play is $3. Order of finish for Sept. 9: First, Chuck Schloesser; second, Jon Hundt; third, Richard Flood.
Wii BowlingScores of over 550 get series listed with scores over 650 having series total and individual game scores listed. Scores from Sept. 12: Lori Gaber 641, Glorine Christensen 614, Marlene Dianich 608, Terry Bowes 594, Mary Zilisch 571, Dale Zilisch 561 and Bunny Brown 550.
