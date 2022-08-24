A few spots are available for this trip of two nights to the Island Resort and Casino in Harris, Michigan, and Oneida Casino in Green Bay. The trip will take place Sunday through Tuesday, Sept. 25 to 27. The cost is $270 for single occupancy and $220 for double occupancy. For more information or to sign up, contact the Fort Atkinson Senior Center at (920) 397-9913 or stop in and pick up a flyer with all the information. All reservations must be sent to the hotels by the end of month, so time is running out.
Craft Fair registration
Registration will be open on the Tuesday morning after Labor Day, Sept. 6, to sign up and reserve your table for our craft fair. Cost for a table at the craft fair will be $10. If you have additional racks or tables beyond what fits on your table you will be charged an additional $5. The craft fair will start at 9 a.m. on Nov. 12 and goes until 1 p.m. There is a limit of 30 tables in the Senior Center available to be reserved. Registration is in person until noon on Sept. 6, then phone reservations will be accepted. More information will be given on the day of registration for all those planning to sell this year.
Game scores
Euchre scores from Aug. 23: First, Chuck Truman 59; second, Vi Behm and Sue Swiatowy 54; fourth, Rolland Altreuter 53; fifth, Rollie Carothers and Harold Riggs 51.
500 Game scores from Aug. 18: First, Keith Marsden 2670; second, Barb Tabat 2440; third, Marjorie Hannon 2360. 500 is played on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead card games are played at 1p.m. on Friday. Scores from Aug. 19: First, Joe Rabe 57; second, Roger Gross 55; third, Barb Tabat 54; fourth, Rocky Rockwood 53; fifth, Rick Dearborn 44; sixth, Joanne Gross 39.
Wii Bowling is held on Mondays at 9 and 10:15 a.m. Scores of 650 or higher series get individual game scores listed. Series over 550 get name and series listed. Scores from Aug. 22: Roger Gross 744 (239, 236, 269), Glorine Christensen 718 (216, 244, 258), Mary Zilisch 684 (220, 234, 230), Sandy Basich 630, Terry Bowes 610, Ron Braman 596, Bev Aulik 574, Kathy Heffron 562, Joanne Gross 559, Marlene Dianich 555.
Dartball is played Fridays at 9 a.m. Players contribute a dollar each week to play which later gets used for a group lunch outing. Game results from Aug. 19: The Buffalos took the series for the day winning two out of three. Gale Puerner led the Buffalos as captain and had 10 hits on the day to lead all hitters. The Walruses won the first game holding on after a late ninth inning rally by the Buffalos to win 7-6 but then it was another scoring rally in game two by the Buffalos scoring five runs over the last three innings of the game to win 5-4. The Buffalos would go on to win the third game 3-1 again scoring all their runs in one inning. Charlie Danielson and Larry Whitmore each had nine hits for the Walruses with Puerner and his ten along with Jim Nye’s nine hits to lead the way for the Buffalos.
Texas Hold Em is played Thursday at 9 a.m. Cost to play is $3. Order of finish for Aug. 18: First, Jon Hundt; second, Chuck Schloesser; third, Diana Baumann.
Friday Findings right to your inbox
Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider Senior Center information, and all the news on events and programs at the Senior Center. Just email Chris and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings to cnye@fortatkinsonwi.gov.
Never miss a newsletter
You can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center delivered right to your inbox each month by signing up at www.ourseniorcenter.com. The website is provided by LPI which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
How to contact us
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center is at 307 Robert Street. The phone number is 920-397-9913. The Senior Center has a Facebook page and you can find information about the Center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.