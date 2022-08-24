A few spots are available for this trip of two nights to the Island Resort and Casino in Harris, Michigan, and Oneida Casino in Green Bay. The trip will take place Sunday through Tuesday, Sept. 25 to 27. The cost is $270 for single occupancy and $220 for double occupancy. For more information or to sign up, contact the Fort Atkinson Senior Center at (920) 397-9913 or stop in and pick up a flyer with all the information. All reservations must be sent to the hotels by the end of month, so time is running out.

