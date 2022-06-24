The Fort Atkinson Senior Center will recognize volunteers at the Volunteer Appreciation Lunch at 1 p.m. Monday. There will be a salad luncheon with various salads, breads and dessert. All of those who have volunteered at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center in the last year or so can join us in this celebration. There will be entertainment by Bahama Bob. There will be tokens of appreciation and some door prizes. Volunteers include food service, receptionist, gardener, card games, or other games, van drivers, senior center board, meal delivery personnel, senior center decorating people and activity instructors.
To reserve a spot, call the Fort Atkinson Senior Center today at 920-563-7773.
‘What Happens in Vegas’ Fireside show
The senior center has several seats available for the lunch and show of “What Happens In Vegas” on Thursday, July 21. Total cost is $75 which includes the meal, show, and all taxes and tips. Steve Watts and the Fireside Band along with a cast of singers and dancers will play the hits of those who famed in Vegas such as Sinatra, Tom Jones, Elton John, Celine Dion and Sammy Davis Jr.
Ring of Fire Show
The senior center has a day trip being offered to see “Ring of Fire” the show at the Palace Theater in Wisconsin Dells. The trip will includes a stop at Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet. The trip departs from Fort at 10 a.m. Aug. 4. The cost is $95 which includes transportation on a coach bus, meal at Palace Theater, and show along with gratuity at the Palace. Sign up at the senior center or by calling 920-563-7773.
Painting with Katie
Painting with Katie will be held from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost for the Painting with Katie class is $25. One can take home their own piece of art at the end of class. All materials and instruction is provided. Call the senior center to sign up.
July 1 Picnic in the Park with Julius Bindrim
Picnic in the Park at Jones Park will be held at noon Friday with senior center staff and live music by Julius Bindrim. Bindrim has played at many different venues over the years including Summerfest and the Wisconsin State Fair. Dessert will be provided by the senior center.
Game winners
Euchre: Scores from June 21- first place, Harold Riggs 66, second, Judy Baumann 53, third, Dick Snodie 52, fourth, Joyce Satterlee and Diane Baumann 51.
500: Scores are from June 16- first, place, Roger Gross 2,940, second, Marjorie Hannon 2,870, third, Joanne Gross 2,310. 500 is played on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Sheepshead; Card games are played at 1 p.m. Fridays. Scores from June 17: first, Jon Sveom and Dave Brown 48, third, Nancy Walbrandt 45, fourth, Herb Papenfus 43, fifth ,Randy Hoeft 42, sixth, Judy Torgerson 41.
Wii Bowling; Wii bowling is held on Mondays at 9 and at 10:15 a.m. Scores of 650 or higher have individual game scores listed. Scores from June 20: Roger Gross 761 (246, 239, 276), Glorine Christensen 735 (265, 277, 193), Bev Aulik 699 (175, 279, 245), Lori Gaber 626, Terry Bowes 611, Joanne Gross 604, Marlene Dianich 603, Kay Falk 587, Sandy Basich 573, Sandy Kilroy 561, Dale Zilisch 557, Mary Zilisch 556.
Dartball; Dartball is played Fridays at 9 a.m. Players contribute a dollar each week to play which later gets used for a group lunch outing. Game results from June 17: A clean sweep by the Walruses over the Buffalos this week in dartball action. Larry Whitmore led the attack with 10 hits on the day followed up by Gale Puerner and Pete Fernelius with 9 and 8 hits respectively. Whitmore drove in 6 with 4 of those being in the first game with their 12-5 win. Game two was a 3-0 shutout for the Walruses and then a 13 inning battle before the Walruses scored two in the top of the 13th to win 4-2.
Texas Hold Em; Texas Hold Em poker is played at 9 a.m. Thursdays. Scores from June 16: first, Terry Bowes, second, Chuck Schloesser, third Bill Bowes.
Driver needed for senior nutrition
There is an immediate need for a volunteer driver for the Jefferson County Senior Dining Program service delivering meals to homes just outside of the City of Fort Atkinson limits. Mileage reimbursement is available as a volunteer driver. For more information contact the Senior Dining Program at the Senior Center 920-728-4756.
How to contact us
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center is at 307 Robert St. The phone number is 920-563-7773. The senior center has a Facebook page and you can find information about the center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com
Senior center Director, Chris Nye can also be reached by email at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net or the program assistant, Crystal Porter, can be reached at cporter@fortatkinsonwi.net.
