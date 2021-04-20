Formed in 1901, the Fort Atkinson Water Utility is comprised of 74.1 miles of water mains. This network of underground pipes moves water to meet daily demands of residents, industry and institutions, and is a crucial component of fire suppression.
The city’s water mains rapidly are approaching the end of their useful life and need a dedicated, annual replacement program. Although some of the city’s water mains were installed as early as 1908, the oldest mains have an estimated useful life of 150 years and are performing well.
However, water mains installed between 1944 and 1972 utilized an inferior production method and now are in various states of failure throughout the city, although barely beyond 60 years old. This vintage of water mains comprises 26% of the city’s distribution system.
The Public Service Commission (PSC) of Wisconsin is the independent regulatory agency responsible for the regulation of Wisconsin public utilities including municipally-owned water utilities. This agency traditionally has required utilities to borrow for main replacement.
This practice, when applied to a dedicated, annual, main replacement program, quickly results in substantial debt, large interest payments and regular rate increases.
The City of Fort Atkinson has requested the PSC approve an increase in water rates to fund annual water main replacement at the rate of 1% per year, without incurring the additional interest associated with borrowing. This would result in the replacement of about 3,900 feet of main per year, with an associated increase of about $14 per month for the average residential user and about 15% for the average industrial user.
The city has not pursued a rate increase since 2013.
A durable network of water mains is a core component of a community that supports growth and the health and wellness of its residents and businesses.
If approved by the PSC, the City of Fort Atkinson would be only the third utility in Wisconsin to fund main replacement in this manner.
Maintaining a low cost and high quality of service for our rate payers is our most important priority.
The PSC and the City of Fort Atkinson are seeking community input, and we invite the public to participate in the upcoming public hearing relating to the city’s request for a rate increase.
The public hearing will take place on Wednesday, April 28, at 1 p.m. via conference call. To participate, dial (872) 240-3212 and use the access code 903-694-349#.
Plan to attend and support the city’s efforts to sustainably finance improvements to its water infrastructure.
Questions may be directed to Andy Selle, PE, director of Public Works for the City of Fort Atkinson, by dialing (920) 563-7760 or emailing aselle@fortatkinsonwi.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.