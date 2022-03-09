Fort Atkinson High School senior Drew Evans took home the countywide “Good Citizen” award and associated scholarship in the Daughters of the American Revolution essay contest.
The Fort Atkinson-Eli Pierce Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution sponsors the contest each year, with winners chosen from all of the surrounding schools and an overall chapter winner receiving a scholarship.
The organization held a reception for all of the winners Thursday at the Hoard Historical Museum in Fort Atkinson.
Honored as school winners were Sully Schlieckau of Cambridge High School, Drew Evans of Fort Atkinson High School, David Neitzel of Jefferson High School, Kyle Popowski of Lake Mills High School, Alexander Hoff of Palmyra-Eagle High School, and Cooper Hammond of Whitewater High School.
Although included in the contest, Johnson Creek High School did not send a competitor this year.
The chapter-wide award and associated scholarship went to Evans.
The DAR Good Citizens Award and Scholarship Contest, created in 1934, aims to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship.
This award recognizes and rewards individuals who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism, and who exhibit those traits in their schools, and communities.
This program only is open to high school seniors whose schools are accredited by their state board of education.
Once a student is chosen as the DAR Good Citizen for their school, the student is invited to participate in the scholarship portion of the program. This consists of a personal statement and an essay. Student participation in the scholarship portion of the program is optional.
Student competitors, nominated by their individual schools, then write a timed essay on a related theme which only is revealed to them when the timed period begins.
The Fort Atkinson DAR chapter has been hosting this competition and sponsoring chapter winners for decades.
The local chapter of DAR started in 1899, one of the oldest and, for many years, largest chapters in the state.
The Fort Atkinson chapter later joined with the smaller Eli Pierce Chapter, founded in Whitewater in 1941.The combined chapter includes members from across the greater Jefferson County area.
At the 2022 recognition ceremony, local DAR regent Nancy Olson gave the welcome speech and retired educator Janet Stehling, vice regent, led the Pledge of Allegiance, with the blessing given by DAR chaplain Valerie Cole.
Presenting the DAR Good Citizen Awards for the school were Olson, Stehling and Registrar Jessica Penzel.
The chapter award recipient, Drew Evans, plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the fall with a biology major. He plans to play football at the college level while studying medicine.
Schlieckau, the son of Shawn and Jason Schlieckau, plans to attend the UW-La Crosse in the fall, studying finance.
Neitzel, the son of Lori and David Neitzel, has not yet settled on a university but plans to enter the field of industrial engineering.
Popowski, the son of Jennifer and Paul Popowski, plans to attend a University of Wisconsin school, either in Madison or Whitewater, and to study business administration.
Hoff, the son of Scott and Julie Hoff, plans to attend UW-Madison to major in business administration.
Hammond, the son of Jason and Shelly Hammond, plans to attend the Colorado School of Mines in the fall, with plans to study mechanical engineering.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.