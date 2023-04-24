Fort Atkinson High School
Pam Chickering Wilson

Fort Atkinson students participated in a walk-out protest outside the high school Monday morning in opposition to the additional teacher cuts and lack of public school funding.

“While we respect our students’ First Amendment right to express their opinions, we must balance this with the safety of our schools and ensuring we limit disruptions to the learning process,” Superintendent Robert Abbott said in a letter to families on Monday. “The district does not endorse the protest. However, school and district administration is working with students to ensure any activities remain peaceful and positive.”

