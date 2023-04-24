Fort Atkinson students participated in a walk-out protest outside the high school Monday morning in opposition to the additional teacher cuts and lack of public school funding.
“While we respect our students’ First Amendment right to express their opinions, we must balance this with the safety of our schools and ensuring we limit disruptions to the learning process,” Superintendent Robert Abbott said in a letter to families on Monday. “The district does not endorse the protest. However, school and district administration is working with students to ensure any activities remain peaceful and positive.”
Abbott added in the letter that they must “respect the rights of all students, including those who wish not to participate in the protest.”
The Fort Atkinson school board recently gave preliminary notice of nonrenewal contracts to 21 teachers and staff. This comes in response to the failed April 4 referendum when the community turned down the district’s request for $3 million each year in perpetuity to cover school district operations, and an additional $5 million each year for the next four years, ending 2026-27 school year.
According to Director of Business Services Jason Demerath, the unsuccessful referendum leaves the district with a projected budget deficit of roughly $6.8 million. Seven full-time teacher and staff positions were already cut this school year, but no active layoffs were made.
Many school districts across Wisconsin are stuck in a similar situation due to the state’s refusal to increase public school funding to adjust to high inflation rates. Wisconsin is behind the national-wide average in funding public schools and hasn’t increased funding in almost three years.
“We see this as a good learning opportunity for all our students, whether they elect to participate or not,” Abbott said. “We encourage our students to be engaged citizens who have tolerance for the viewpoints of others, including those with whom they may disagree.”
