FORT ATKINSON — Fort Atkinson officials took a significant step in recent days to greatly expand housing offerings in the city when they approved a master development and professional services agreement with Hoffman Development Group and CedarPrise LLC for a proposed 75-acre, housing project on Banker Road.
The property on which the development would be placed is owned by the city. It was purchased for approximately $750,000.
Goals of the city for the project include the creation of workforce housing so the city can attract more businesses and allow for its existing firms to expand if they wish to do so.
According to information provided by the city, in 2018, the city council purchased three parcels totaling 75 acres on Banker Road and in 2021 the city annexed this property. It then contracted with Vandewalle and Associates to create conceptual neighborhood plans.
In 2022, the city sought planners for the project and Hoffman Development Group and CedarPrise Development were chosen to help the city with the planning. The two met with city officials last week to present their plans for the project.
According to Fort Atkinson City Manager Rebecca Houseman LeMire, in 2022, staff released the approved neighborhood plan, along with a Request for Interest (RFI), to the public and development community with the goal of finding a partner with which to work on the proposed project along Banker Road.
"After reviewing three proposals, the city has determined that the best option will be to engage with Hoffman Development Group/CedarPrise on this development project," LeMire said, adding that there is a master development and professional services agreement that solidifies this relationship for an initial, 12-month period.
The agreement outlines the roles and responsibilities of the parties, as well as those of “NewCo,” which will be a newly formed entity created to own and operate the multifamily development, during the “pre-development” phase of the project.
The agreement also notes that there will be future area development agreements entered into by the parties that will dictate the development of those individual areas.
In the initial agreement, the city makes several commitments. Among these is to use tax increment financing and other public funding sources to assist in financing the project.
LeMire said that there is no TIF commitment in this agreement, but if Tax Increment District No. 9 is approved by the City of Fort Atkinson Joint Review Board, Plan Commission and City Council, use of TIF will be an option for financing of future area development agreements.
The city would also commission a housing market study. This would be done by a third-party and there would be a wetland delineation. Also included would be an environmental Phase 1 report, endangered species evaluation, surveying and planning, the total cost of which is not to exceed $35,000.
Hoffman Development Group and CedarPrise will make commitments that include performing the wetland delineation and producing the appropriate report, performing the Environmental Phase 1 assessment and producing a report. They will also address the endangered species evaluation and produce or transmit the appropriate report, perform the surveying, planning, and site pre-development work, determine feasibility of private financing for the project and seek development partners.
It is the goal of the parties to continue the partnership throughout the development of the entire 75 acres of city-owned land.
According to information provided by the city, when it purchased the Banker Road parcels in 2018, borrowed funds were used.
"As of Jan. 1, 2022, there was $126,139 remaining in this account to be used toward planning, annexation, project costs and other items to support development in the area," city officials said. "Staff proposes that this account be used for the $35,000 commitment outlined in this agreement"
City officials went on to say that staff recommended that the city council approve the master development and professional services agreement between the City of Fort Atkinson and Hoffman Development Group, LLC and CedarPrise, LLC. They also wanted LeMire to be authorized to execute the agreement.
Hoffman and CedarPrise have been working together for a considerable period of time. They formed what they called a "partnership" and do projects like this throughout the U.S.
Hoffman representatives said their firm does planning, design and construction and is a "one-stop shop" for projects like the one being considered in Fort Atkinson — and can do it from start to finish. The market segments it serves include multi family housing, such as the housing being considered in Fort Atkinson, as well as senior living, religious and medical facilities, educational, commercial and residential structures.
Hoffman representatives said they are there to serve the city and help it achieve its vision for the property and it will provide the city with all of the services that are needed.
"We deliver on quality, timeliness and budget," they said, adding they have been in business for 130 years.
Megan Hartwick of the council said, "There is so much importance behind this being done correctly. This is a huge investment and has huge potential to make a difference for our community. Based on everything we've seen so far, it makes me feel very confident that this is the proper way to get things done correctly."
Council members concurred that their constituents have reacted positively to the proposal for such a development at the site, which has been sitting vacant for a considerable amount of time.
Hoffman representatives said it is their belief that housing has to come first in a community and then business development, such as relocations and expansions, will follow, so this is a good project for Fort Atkinson to be pursuing.
The city will have input on all aspects of the design, square footage, and unit mix related to multifamily and the single-family dwellings.
Development would likely begin on the south end of the Banker Road site, with four to five multi-family buildings. This location is being favored due to the location of infrastructure. There would be 120 to 140 units when the project is complete.
In terms of timeline, due diligence matters such as studies, soil borings, wetland delineation and traffic impact analyses, would be addressed this year. This includes master planning.
Construction could start in the third quarter of 2023. Completion would be in 2024. TIF funding would drive the project.
In process already are a market study, a study on Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources endangered resources, wetland delineation and TIF District matters. The master development agreement is also taking place.
The master development agreement is for 12 months.
With the development, officials said, the city looks to serve the immediate housing needs in the community with dense housing to be sold quickly to a property management company.
Hoffman representatives said the housing structures will look and be identical. They will be "market rate" in cost, with 20% of the rental units — which look like all the others — commanding a lower rental rate.
