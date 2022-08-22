FORT ATKINSON — The Fort Atkinson City Council has approved an annexation of a pair of properties located on the north side of Campus Drive near Banker Road from the Town of Koshkonong.
According to Rebecca Houseman LeMire, city manager of Fort Atkinson, the action relating to the annexation is taking place between the city and Tip of the Spear LLC.
Ryan Quam, on behalf of property owner Tip of the Spear, LLC, requested the annexation of the properties, which were purchased by Tip of the Spear in May 2021 with the goal of urban development within the city.
According to LeMire, the request for annexation was reviewed by the State Department of Administration and was found to be in the public interest.
“The Fort Atkinson Plan Commission reviewed this request at the meeting on July 26 and recommended that the council perform two additional readings and adopt the ordinance as presented,” she said.
This was done last week.
LeMire said that, upon review of the request, staff found an outstanding special assessment on the parent parcel, from which these two parcels were split in the early 2000s. The deferred special assessment was for the water, sewer, sidewalk, and road improvements to Campus Drive completed in 1999, and totaled $39,713 for one of the parcels.
She said staff had been working with the property owner to negotiate an annexation agreement to determine how the special assessment would be addressed.
“The property owner has agreed to pay for half of the special assessment, or $19,856 over 10 years upon annexation,” she said. “The remaining deferred special assessment will be associated with the parent parcel and be collected or negotiated upon annexation of the parent parcel and/or any additional parcels split from that parent parcel since the time of the special assessment.”
According to Fort Atkinson City Engineer Andy Selle, the properties to be annexed are located immediately south of the city’s property and planned neighborhood along Banker Road.
“Annexing the subject properties will allow them to be redeveloped in the city on municipal water and sewer and in accordance with the comprehensive plan. There is also an opportunity for these parcels to be developed in coordination with the city’s planned neighborhood,” he said. “The city is considering the creation of a Tax Increment District in this area, and including these parcels, this fall. The parcels must be located within the city limits in order to be included in the TID. The comprehensive plan shows the future land use of these parcels as Planned Neighborhood, which is described as a carefully planned mix of primarily single-family residential development, including some two-family, multi-family residential, and neighborhood businesses uses consistent with the residential character of the area and retaining the city’s existing balance of residential types.”
