FORT ATKINSON—Ideas for the design of a new department of public works facility in Fort Atkinson will likely come later this year.
City council members agreed Tuesday that staff should seek requests for proposals for designs for a potential new department of public works facility as soon as possible.
Fort Atkinson’s decades-old current facility at 700 James Place is eroding away before the eyes of city leaders and the people who work there.
For safety and other reasons, the city council took little time Tuesday evening to approve seeking requests for proposals to design a new structure at the site.
Another option for the city has been to build at the Lorman site in the north side’s industrial area. That concept has fallen into disfavor with city leaders in recent weeks. That site will not be buildable for another five years as a result of environmental restrictions, officials have said.
Ideas for the new DPW facility will be sought this year, but will not obligate the city to build at the site, according to city officials.
As part of the discussion on the DPW facility’s future Tuesday, council members learned that an HVAC report on the current facility indicated that it would need between $189,000 and $256,000 in improvements just to bandage the current facility’s HVAC system. This would limp the system along for another five or six years.
A light rain fell on the DPW main building Tuesday afternoon, revealing dozens of leaks throughout the office section of the building. The water problem extended into the mechanics’ workstations and storage areas. One leak was above an electrical box.
Fort Atkinson Public Works Supervisor Nick Rueth described some of the dangers of the facility as he walked through it. Among its faults are the leaks; bad ventilation; single, unisex bathroom and cramped conditions.
“We want to have safety for, and retention of, employees,” Rueth said. “I’d estimate that 99% of the city’s residents don’t realize how bad it is here.”
A total of $100,000 has been budgeted for the design work in 2023. Final costs are not fully known and will be subject to further scrutiny by the city council.
Fort Atkinson leaders agreed Tuesday that they want the city’s municipal DPW facility to remain where it is due to cost and time advantages to doing so. They said the current building is more than a decade past its useful life.
