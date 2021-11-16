The City of Fort Atkinson will purchase a new street sweeper to replace an outdated unit.
City council members voted recently to approve purchasing an Elgin Regen X sweeper for $262,049 from MacQueen Equipment. That investment comes with the guaranteed trade-in value of $27,700 for the city’s 2010 Elgin Crosswind sweeper and the option to attempt to sell the currently-owned sweeper prior to delivery of the new unit.
Tom Williamson, Public Works Department superintendent, said the department purchased an Elgin Crosswind street sweeper from MacQueen in 2010 to replace an outdated mechanical sweeper.
“This purchase was made with the assistance of a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Stormwater Grant and helped to increase the efficiency of our sweeping operations by allowing the department to better clear and clean the curb and gutter lines within the city limits,” Williamson told the council. “The Wisconsin Department of Transportation published research places the viable lifespan of heavily used equipment of this nature at 10 years.”
The 2008-10 unit has served the city well for the last 11 years, he noted.
“However, as technology has changed it has become more difficult to obtain parts for the cab and chassis, and regular maintenance of the sweeper is becoming more time-consuming due to the design of the machine itself,” Williamson said.
The new sweeper, he said, is designed to allow access to belts, hoses and connections from the exterior of the machine.
“This will decrease the labor time and expense required to perform regular maintenance,” Williamson indicated. “The vacuum head on the new machine has been redesigned to allow for easier cleaning after every use, which will reduce the rebuild and repair expenses for the life of the machine.”
For replacement proposals, he said the department reached out to two equipment providers selling machines manufactured closest to the State of Wisconsin and most widely used by Wisconsin municipalities — MacQueen Equipment, selling Elgin Sweepers manufactured in Illinois, and R.N.O.W. Inc., selling Schwarze Sweepers manufactured in Alabama.
“There are other sweeper dealers in Wisconsin selling this type of equipment to municipalities, however the equipment manufacturers are located in Texas and North Carolina, quite a bit further from our location,” Williamson said. “Warranty repairs can only be made at the factory, making a transport difficult. We have developed a great relationship with MacQueen over the years and have been happy with all of our interactions with them.”
Both dealers provided proposals for similarly equipped units, he said, noting MacQueen provided the lowest investment proposal of $262,049.
“MacQueen Equipment also proposed a guaranteed trade-in value of $27,700 for our current unit with the option for the city to attempt to sell it outright for more through the State of Wisconsin Surplus Auction Site,” Williamson said. “We may exercise our option to trade up to the time of delivery should we choose to do so. The net expense would be guaranteed at $234,349.”
R.N.O.W. Inc. proposed an investment of $264,674 for a similarly equipped machine, he said, but did not offer a trade-in value as it does not sell Elgin machines.
Funds for the purchase will come from the Storm Water Utility Capital Expense Account, using 2021 budgeted expenditures.
“The purchase of a street sweeper has been in the Capital Improvements Project (CIP) plan for several years,” Williamson said. “In the 2021 CIP document, funds were included for this equipment in 2022.
“However, prices from both vendors are expected to increase substantially over the next several weeks, and staff is attempting to purchase the equipment under current pricing,” he added. “No other major equipment has been purchased nor projects implemented through the Storm Water Utility fund in 2021, so there are operating funds available for this purchase.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.