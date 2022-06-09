Fort Atkinson will replace a large section of roads in the south-central part of the city over the remainder of 2022 using just over $3 million in federal funding and budgeted city funds.
A pre-construction meeting for the project will be held on June 15 and construction is expected to begin June 20, city engineer Andy Selle said at the June 7 city council meeting.
The construction includes approximately 1.2 miles of roads, covering parts of Peterson Street, Adrian Boulevard, Grove Street, Maple Street, Grant Street and Spry Street. In addition to repaving the roads, the city will replace all water mains, and make sanitary and stormwater improvements.
All residents living on these streets will get a letter explaining the project and there also will be a project website. Residents should be able to get in and out of their driveways and homes except for short periods of time.
The city also will install a sidewalk on Peterson Street using $362,000 from a federal grant. While the city would like to add sidewalks to the other streets, there isn’t enough money in the city’s current budget to add sidewalks at this time, Selle said.
He added that the city recently applied for about $2 million in federal grants, which could be approved in about a month. With a 20% match from the city, these funds could be used to add sidewalk on the other streets included in this project or to repair other roads in town later this year.
While the city previously has overseen road projects with internal staff, Selle said that this project is of a larger scale, and since there is such a short time frame between the start and completion of the project, it is necessary to have a team able to make quick decisions in the field if any problems arise.
Selle said the city is signing a contract for $104,848 with the design firm Ruekert and Mielke to oversee construction of the project. He said he anticipates it will be less than that amount, as the firm has stayed under budget on other areas of the project so far.
“The $104,848 I expect will be less than that. Ruekert and Mielke has done a very good job of managing their budgets appropriately,” Selle said. “So I don’t expect us to get to that level unless something significant happens on the project.”
