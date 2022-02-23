The City of Fort Atkinson will prevent future retail outlets that sell and market smoking products from opening near local schools.
City council members Thursday adopted an ordinance amending a section of municipal code relating to the sale of tobacco, nicotine products, electronic smoking devices and electronic smoking device paraphernalia near schools.
Police Chief Adrian Bump said Fort Atkinson this year will see the addition of its second retailer — Extreme Smoke, at 1642 Madison Ave. — specifically focused on selling smoking products that include tobacco, vape, electronic smoking devices, electronic smoking device paraphernalia, pipes, hookahs, rolling papers and other miscellaneous nicotine consumables and smoke products opening next door to the Fort Atkinson High School.
“It is the intent of this ordinance to prevent future businesses from opening such retail locations near our schools where marketing and sales either intentionally or unintentionally target our youth,” Bump said.
He noted that 60% of schools in the United States are within 1,000 feet of a tobacco retailer.
“Fort Atkinson is within this 60% because we do not have an ordinance focused on preventing businesses to open in locations that place additional temptation on our youth,” Bump stated. “At least 44% of teens in the U.S. attend school within 1,000 feet of a tobacco retailer, and 77% of public schools are within a 10-minute walk of a tobacco retailer.”
This is important, he said, because when there are more stores near schools, youth smoking rates are higher.
“A 2019 systematic review of both U.S.-based and international studies found a positive association between higher density of stores near schools and youth susceptibility to future smoking,” Bump said. “One study found that schools with more stores within walking distance have a higher smoking prevalence than schools with fewer retailers nearby.”
Stores near schools in some areas, he said, might be more likely to sell to minors or to display more tobacco advertising than others.
“A study conducted in Washington, D.C. found that illicit sales to minors were higher in tobacco retailers located closer to high schools,” Bump said. “The researchers also found that the closer retailers were located to a public high school, the more likely they were to display exterior tobacco advertising.”
The chief said tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death in the U.S., resulting in more than 480,000 deaths and $170 billion in health care expenses each year.
“While the U.S. has greatly reduced cigarette smoking, youth use of e-cigarettes has skyrocketed in recent years,” Bump said. “According to the 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey, e-cigarette use among high school students nationwide more than doubled between 2017 and 2019 — from 11.7% to 27.5% — and over 5.3 million U.S. kids now use e-cigarettes.
“Research shows that 97% of current youth e-cigarette users used a flavored product in the past month,” he added, “and 80% of youth who had ever used tobacco started with a flavored product.”
City Manager Rebecca Houseman LeMire said the ordinance is focused on future businesses and will not target businesses currently in operation.
