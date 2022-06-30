Fort Atkinson has a decision to make about the future home for its public works department.
The DPW is studying whether to update its existing facility or construct an entirely new facility, as part of the city’s proposed building master plan.
The funds to study both options were included in the 2022 city budget – either updating the existing facility or move to a new, larger facility at a location that has to be decided upon – DPW superintendent Tom Williamson told the common council June 21.
The current DPW facility, located on James Place, includes several buildings, some of which date back more than 50 years.
“This is for two separate sites, which will offer us all the information we need to make choices in the next 20 to 30 years as we move forward with this process,” Williamson said.
The final report will be ready in early July and will include: an assessment of existing conditions; a program statement with space needs, equipment, site elements and components; schematic plans of the selected options and what staff would like to see; a summary report, including recommendations; and a cost estimate for the options.
Fort Atkinson received two proposals from architectural firms to assist with the master plan, but the council chose to move forward with Engberg Anderson of Milwaukee, which previously created a master plan for the Far West Public Works Facility in Madison. Engberg Anderson is charging $9,000 for the study, which matches the amount previously budgeted by the city.
The city council approved a similar request with a different firm in 2017, but when city officials determined the work wasn’t performed as expected, the contract was aborted early.
