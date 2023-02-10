Kristi Endl

JEFFERSON — A Fort Atkinson woman faces sentencing March 2 following her conviction this week on seventh-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, according to court documents.

Kristi Endl, 65, faces up to 12 years and six months in prison and a fine of more than $25,000 after being convicted on the charge by a Jefferson County jury Tuesday.

