JEFFERSON — A Fort Atkinson woman faces sentencing March 2 following her conviction this week on seventh-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, according to court documents.
Kristi Endl, 65, faces up to 12 years and six months in prison and a fine of more than $25,000 after being convicted on the charge by a Jefferson County jury Tuesday.
Endl’s sentencing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on March 2 at the Jefferson County Branch II Circuit Court of Judge William Hue.
Jurors also convicted Endl of one count each of operating a motor vehicle with a prohibited blood-alcohol content and failure to install an ignition interlock device on her car as a result of previous offenses.
Endl’s OWI sentence could be bifurcated, meaning she would serve seven-and-a-half years in prison, with 5 years on extended supervision. However, she will serve at least three years behind bars, according to Jefferson County District Attorney Monica Hall.
Endl could face an additional six months in prison for her violation of the ignition interlock installation requirement, Hall said.
On Sept. 28, 2021 at approximately 1:30 p.m., Endl crashed her black 2006 Buick into her ex-boyfriend’s house at 427 Monroe St., according to a criminal complaint.
An officer who arrived at the scene first saw the vehicle with front-end damage and fluid leaking from the engine, he said in the complaint. He also saw that part of the front of the house “was gone,” the complaint read, in part.
The officer noticed Endl’s eyes were bloodshot and she was giving off an odor of intoxicants, the complaint stated.
“The defendant said that she was coming from her house on East Street and drove to the residence, which belongs to her ex boyfriend,” the complaint read, in part. “The defendant stated that when she turned into the driveway, she went to apply the brakes, but accidentally pressed the gas pedal, which caused the vehicle to go into the house.”
Endl was the only person in the vehicle, according to the complaint.
The officer asked the defendant how much she had to drink, according to the complaint.
“Too many,” the complaint quoted Endl as responding.
Endl told investigators that she drank two shot-size bottles of Fireball whiskey and half a beer. She told police she’d had her last drink 20 minutes before she drove, according to the complaint.
The officer administered field sobriety tests and arrested her for operating while intoxicated. A preliminary breath test given to Endl yielded a blood alcohol level of .11. It is illegal in Wisconsin for a driver to operate a motor vehicle with a BAC of .08 or greater.
Endl’s driving record reflects six previous convictions for operating while intoxicated dating to June 30, 1989.
