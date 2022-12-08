JEFFERSON—A Fort Atkinson woman walked into court Thursday with her service dog faithfully following her side. She left with a six-month jail sentence.
Tammy S. Flemming, 50, a former trainer, strangled a dog named Cooper with a choke chain while training him on Sept. 11, 2020 in Fort Atkinson. A jury convicted Flemming Nov. 11 after a one-day trial. Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Robert F. Dehring issued the sentence at a hearing.
“Tammy stated that she was doing her final training for the night with Cooper at approximately 10:30 p.m.,” a criminal complaint in the case reads. “She had Cooper on a choker chain. She stated the way she trains is by a method called, ‘release of pressure,’ which means the dog will decide how much pressure is applied to achieve compliance.”
Dogs commonly yelp or react when trainers use a choke chain.
“That is when they know how to relieve the pressure,” the complaint reads in part. “Cooper had been with Tammy for four weeks and had been doing very well on the choker chain. During this time, Tammy was asking Cooper to sit, but he was in a ‘power struggle’ with Tammy and had begun ‘fighting’ her by thrashing his head back and forth. This caused Tammy to continue with pressure on the chain.”
Jefferson County Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Shock argued for 60 days in prison on top of 67 days already served.
“This is not an isolated incident, this continuing behavior is shown through the death of two dogs and a seriously injured dog, all in her care at the time,” he told the court.
Flemming’s attorney Karl E. Huebner argued for a fine, and no jail time.
“Flemming will be relocating to a different part of Wisconsin, depending on the proceedings today,” he said.
Lindsey Davidson, Cooper’s owner, sent her testimony to the court and was present with emotion via Zoom call.
Davidson wrote in her letter she is still suffering from Cooper’s death. She no longer trusts other people to care for her dogs and blames herself at times for taking him to the trainer.
“The death of Cooper has greatly affected my family and Tammy has never taken responsibility for what she has done,” Davidson said, through tears.
The crime had ruined her reputation, Flemming told the court.
“I have suffered,” she said. “I spent years building my reputation up just for it to be obliterated. I’m truly sorry this happened. I have to go to bed every night and see that dog go out like a light.”
The coverage of the trial has ruined her life, Flemming said.
“I’m asking for mercy,” she said. “Before Cooper I had a 100% customer satisfaction rate, now I can’t even go to the grocery store. I hope you can see that I’ve been through more than anything anyone should have to go through.”
Randy Moore, another dog trainer, testified in support of Flemming.
The case is difficult because of a wide range of beliefs on what a pet is, Dehring said.
“Sentence hearings are a way to feel closure,” he said. “I believe the victim must feel worse than they felt before beginning the hearing. Remorse has been shown. There is no doubt she loves dogs, but there was no mention of what the victims have been through.”
Dehring ordered payment of $3,636.75 restitution. He also barred Flemming from training any animal of any species for a year.
Fleming has also been ordered to pay more than $5,000 each in two civil cases, one involving Davidson, court records show.
Huebner told the court Flemming has no intention of training dogs in the future.
