JEFFERSON—A Fort Atkinson woman walked into court Thursday with her service dog faithfully following her side. She left with a six-month jail sentence.

Tammy S. Flemming, 50, a former trainer, strangled a dog named Cooper with a choke chain while training him on Sept. 11, 2020 in Fort Atkinson. A jury convicted Flemming Nov. 11 after a one-day trial. Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Robert F. Dehring issued the sentence at a hearing.

Tags

Load comments