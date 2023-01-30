The Fort Atkinson Woman’s Club will again award its annual scholarship to an adult who is returning to education and who is planning to begin or continue a college or vocational technical program.
Applications must be returned to Syens, Campbell, Cornford or Myers by March 31st. The winner will be notified by early May and awarded the scholarship at the Woman’s Club luncheon meeting on May 9th, at the Dwight Foster Public Library.
The recipient of the grant would be working toward an associate’s, bachelor’s or master’s degree. The tuition grant of $1,000 will be paid directly to the campus selected by the recipient. The recipient will be expected to begin or continue studies in the 2023/2024 academic year.
Applicants must first qualify as a resident of Fort Atkinson as defined by at least one of the following requirements:
Fort Atkinson address or Fort Atkinson telephone number
Work for an employer based in Fort Atkinson
Past graduate of Fort Atkinson High School, not a current high school senior
In addition, applicants will be evaluated by financial needs and/or family circumstances, realistic goals and their personal determination to achieve the goals they have set.
Applications are available at MATC and Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson, or by calling Karen Syens (920-563-5169), Nancy Campbell (920-563-5202), Sheree Cornford (608)290-2423) or JoAnn Myers (920-563-3767). A digital PDF copy may be requested by emailing fortwc@yahoo.com with the subject “scholarship” in the subject line.
