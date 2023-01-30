The Fort Atkinson Woman’s Club will again award its annual scholarship to an adult who is returning to education and who is planning to begin or continue a college or vocational technical program.

Applications must be returned to Syens, Campbell, Cornford or Myers by March 31st. The winner will be notified by early May and awarded the scholarship at the Woman’s Club luncheon meeting on May 9th, at the Dwight Foster Public Library.

