When the Wisconsin Veterans Museum opens again July 1 after a long pandemic hiatus, a Fort Atkinson veteran’s story and artifacts will be featured among the prominent new displays.
The veterans museum, located in Madison, has been closed since mid-March last year due to the pandemic.
While the building was closed to the public, curators had the opportunity to review, update and reorganize exhibits, looking for unrepresented stories that needed to be brought out.
Among the stories that have emerged from the archives into the spotlight is that of George Fox, a Fort Atkinson native who served with the Marine Corps on the Pacific front during World War II.
In fact, he was present right about the time when the famous flag-raising occurred at Iwo Jima, a photo of which has become one of the most iconic images from that war.
Fox even had his photo taken with that flag, albeit with a soft focus and the flag back in the distance.
“He was up there with a couple of buddies and they took the picture not long after the flag-raising on Mount Suribachi,” said Chris Kolakowski, director of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum.
The blurry but recognizable photo is among the items displayed in the new exhibit.
For the Wisconsin Veterans Museum, this photo was significant in that it showed that Wisconsinites were there during some of the pivotal moments of World War II and made an impact.
Fox’s family had donated this photo along with the uniform that Fox had worn during World War II to the museum back in 1986, but none of these artifacts had been featured in a major display until now.
“As we were looking through exhibits, we thought that was a neat story to bring out and to showcase some of the lesser-known contributions Wisconsin has made,” said Kolakowski.
Fox served in the Marine Corps from 1942 through 1945, rising to the rank of sergeant before he left the service.
He was on the staff of the Fifth Amphibious Corps and took part in battles in the Marianas and the capture of Iwo Jima.
The exhibit includes contemporary accounts and photos of his time in the Pacific.
Fox finished his time in the service as part of the occupation of Japan after that country’s surrender.
Following the war, Fox returned to the Fort Atkinson area.
“George’s story is important because he served in two of the most significant Marine battles in World War II,” Kolakowski said. “He had a front row seat to history.”
People can see this exhibit and others at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum, located at 30 W. Mifflin St., Madison.
Entry to the museum is free to the public.
About the Wisconsin Veterans MuseumThe Wisconsin Veterans Museum traces its roots to the desire of Wisconsin’s Civil War veterans to preserve the legacy of their accomplishments and the memory of their fallen comrades.
In 1901, the Grand Army of the Republic Memorial Hall opened in the state capitol building to fulfill the mandate of Chapter 125, which required state officials establish a memorial hall to commemorate Wisconsin’s role in the Civil War and any subsequent wars.
In 1945, control of the GAR Memorial Hall was transferred to the newly created Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs, where it remains an educational activity of the department. In 1991, the Wisconsin Veterans Museum opened at its current location on the capitol square to better tell the stories of Wisconsin veterans from the Civil War to present day.
More information can be found online at https://wisvetsmuseum.com/ or by visiting the Wisconsin Veterans Museum’s social media pages.
