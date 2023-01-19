FORT ATKINSON — A love of words and language has led Fort Atkinson's Nicholas Gulig to become Wisconsin's new poet laureate.
"The poet laureate plays a crucial role in keeping the arts accessible and vital to all age groups, and acts as a statewide emissary for poetry and creativity," the Wisconsin Poet Laureate Commission said in announcing the honor.
A Thai-American poet and professor at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, Gulig began his term as laureate this week. The laureate typically serves as an ambassador for the fine arts. The position was first created in 2001 by the executive order of Gov. Tommy Thompson, though the government component was eliminated under the administration of Gov. Scott Walker and today is maintained by the non-profit commission.
"A Wisconsinite dedicated to his craft and passionately committed to further cultivating his state’s literary community, (Gulig's) poems and literary history stood out to the WPLC as exceptional," the commission said.
Gulig first learned he was the state's laureate about a month ago, but had to keep it a secret.
"I first learned that I had been selected not long after I was interviewed for the position," Gulig said. "It’s been difficult to refrain from telling folks, especially those to whom I feel wildly indebted."
Gulig's initial reaction to the honor was disbelief.
"The whole thing feels surreal, like it’s happening to someone else, or to some other half-imagined version of myself, if that makes any sense," Gulig said. "Although I’ve been chasing poems for close to 30 years, when I’m writing, I still feel like the 13-year-old kid I used to be — pushing words around in my childhood bedroom all those years ago, bewildered by the way the language seemed to come from somewhere far away."
As a teenager, Gulig never thought words would lead him to the places it has, he said.
"I never thought that the act of writing and thinking about poems would give me the life I’ve lived, or grant me an honor like state laureate," he said. "Yet here I am."
Gulig, whose work has been published extensively, also gives many poetry readings. He has studied literature at the University of Montana, the University of Iowa Writers’ Workshop and the University of Denver. In 2011 he received a Fulbright Fellowship to Bangkok, Thailand, during which he completed his first book, "North of Order."
At UW-Whitewater, Gulig works with students and conducts many projects, including working with essayist Barrett Swanson, running campus literary journal, The Muse. Gulig also received a FIRE grant to study the poetry of Fort Atkinson's world-famous poet, Lorine Niedecker.
As Wisconsin's poet laureate, Gulig plans to curate a monthly, online column devoted to state poetry, as well as a 'Letters to a Young Poet' program. Gulig said a goal of his is to reduce the feelings of isolation some young poets experience.
"As laureate, I’d like to provide people access to the ways in which Wisconsin, as a culture, cares and thinks about poetry, and the way that the world outside Wisconsin cares and thinks about the poems that happen here," he said.
Gulig is planning projects he hopes will help the young poets of the state feel more connected to the larger literary world.
"I want them to feel more encouraged, less alone," he said.
Gulig, who grew up in Eau Claire, moved to Fort Atkinson from Khon Kaen, Thailand in the summer of 2016. His wife and daughter arrived a year later.
"It’s a very different life than the life we led abroad, but it feels like home now," he said. "Of course, we wish there was more Thai food, but the community has been welcoming."
Gulig has deep personal and professional connections to the work of Niedecker and wants to continue to engage her memory as he works to bring poetry more into the consciousness of Wisconsinites and his home city of Fort Atkinson.
"I’ve been somewhat naively surprised by the extent to which poetry is already a part of the consciousness of Fort Atkinson," he said. "Niedecker’s legacy plays a huge role in that, obviously. Her poems are muraled on the sides of buildings and students learn about her in grade school."
When people from his avant garde, experimental poetry community learn he lives in Fort Atkinson, "they all freak out — like Fort is some hallowed mythical place of lore. To some extent, it is," Gulig said.
Gulig is still trying to determine just what his responsibilities, as laureate, will be.
"I'm learning, day by day," he said. "A lot of what will come to define my responsibilities will have to do with what people ask of me. What are the needs that exist within our state that someone in my position, with my background, might be able to address?"
Gulig's sense is that he will be giving numerous talks and readings. He’s a bit unnerved by the prospect, though his university job requires public speaking.
"I need to learn how to be a public figure, which, honestly, is somewhat intimidating," he said. "I’m a fairly private individual and feel like I’m at my best in secret, in seclusion. I’m better on the page than I am in person, you know — or at least it feels that way."
The spotlight comes with pressure, but he has knowledge, experience and talent to share, Gulig said
"Being in the public sphere requires a kind of social and mental agility that I don’t possess," he said, "Yet, I do feel like I have something to offer, something to say."
The role as emissary of Wisconsin poetry allows him to give back to an artform that has given him so much, he said.
Gulig wants to "think openly with others about poetry, so as to clarify the importance of the craft in a way that helps to solidify its presence in our lives, as individuals, and in the larger culture, our communities and schools," he said. "In the broadest sense, my responsibility, as laureate, is just that — to give back to language what language has given me."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.