His love of words and language has led Fort Atkinson's Nick Gulig down a path that has him serving as Wisconsin's latest poet laureate.

FORT ATKINSON — A love of words and language has led Fort Atkinson's Nicholas Gulig to become Wisconsin's new poet laureate.

"The poet laureate plays a crucial role in keeping the arts accessible and vital to all age groups, and acts as a statewide emissary for poetry and creativity," the Wisconsin Poet Laureate Commission said in announcing the honor.

