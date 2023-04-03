FORT ATKINSON — The Fort Atkinson community is mourning the loss of a man who was a role model to youth, as well as a beloved family and working man.
Andy Heine, 41, of Fort Atkinson, died unexpectedly on March 26.
Former Fort Atkinson wrestling coach Ryan Gerber, now the Wisconsin Wrestling Coaches Association’s executive board director, knew Heine for a number of years through the youth wrestling program in Fort Atkinson.
“Andy was a committed parent who was always willing to get involved, help out wherever he was needed and worked tirelessly for the betterment of the program,” Gerber said. “Eventually, he became the vice president of the youth club and I worked with him on larger projects. Andy was at the forefront of bringing back our holiday parade float. He was committed to promoting the sport and the club and building our program.”
Heine was active in the community, from being on the board of directors for Crown of Life Christian Academy, to being a member of the Fort Atkinson Wrestling Club, Heine’s obituary read.
“He spent many years coaching wrestling, as well as being a soccer coach for the Fort Atkinson Youth Soccer Association and CLCA. He was instrumental in coaching and mentoring not only his kids, but countless youth in the community. Andy was also committed to supporting and serving the community and local businesses. If there was an opportunity to volunteer or help with school or community functions he was there,” the writers of the obituary stated.
Heine was always about doing what was best for kids, Gerber said.
“He was as dedicated to giving them a great experience as anyone I’ve met,” Gerber said. “He was truly a genuine guy and would do anything for anyone. He’s one of those people who always went out of his way to say hi and always made time for people. With kids, he was the same way.”
Heine had many strengths as a mentor to youth and as a coach.
“He had a heart of gold,” Gerber said. “He was always so nice, he was always so easy to talk to and was one of the most friendly people I’ve had the luck of knowing. He’d do anything for you. I remember, we were up at the Kohl Center for the state tournament and one of our wrestlers forgot their uniform. I called Andy hoping he could just open up the doors to let a parent in to bring the uniform up. Andy dropped everything, got the singlet, and drove up to Madison just to drop it off and went home. I was blown away. He didn’t need to do that. He’d do anything to help someone in need.”
Funeral Services for Heine will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church, 404 Roosevelt St., Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be held today from 4-8 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church and again on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
