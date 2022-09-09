Mrs. N.F. Hopkins spearheaded the creation of Fort Atkinson’s Tuesday Club in the early 1880s. The Hoard Historical Museum is presenting a new exhibit featuring the 16 women who, in 1881, started the club, which is Wisconsin’s oldest active women’s study group.
Mrs. N.F. Hopkins spearheaded the creation of Fort Atkinson’s Tuesday Club in the early 1880s. The Hoard Historical Museum is presenting a new exhibit featuring the 16 women who, in 1881, started the club, which is Wisconsin’s oldest active women’s study group.
FORT ATKINSON — The Hoard Historical Museum is again presenting some perhaps little-known and unique history of Fort Atkinson as it opens a new exhibit featuring 16 women who, in 1881, started the Tuesday Club, Wisconsin’s oldest active women’s study group.
According to Merrilee Lee, director of the museum, not long after the Civil War, Fort Atkinson did not have a library and little money was available for people to purchase books.
“Despite these challenges, when an ad appeared in the Jefferson County Union in 1880 or 1881 inviting interested women to spend a few hours each week reading and studying together, 16 local women responded to join the study club,” Lee said. “Compared to other forms of social clubs, a study club is a small group of people who regularly meet to discuss a specific topic or topics related to a theme.”
Lee said the idea for the club came about one day when Mrs. N. F. Hopkins was reading George Eliot’s “Romola.”
“Set in fifteenth century Florence, Romola details the lives of several people and explores the interpersonal connections between them,” Lee said. “Mrs. N.F. Hopkins later described her reaction to it, saying, ‘There came to me a great longing to know the people in the story as living, breathing, loving beings as George Eliot did.’ She hurried to her friend’s house, with her idea of asking a few others to join in reading Romola together. Through personal invitations to participate and the ad in the paper, the club was begun.”
One thing the 16 women shared was an interest in intellectual pursuits. They were considered leaders in the literary activities of the community.
“Many had attended college and some had spent several years teaching before they married,” Lee said. “One had taught at Ripon College. One had written articles, poems, and stories that were published in national magazines and leading newspapers. One had graduated from Albion Academy, a four-year college that was the first higher-education institution in Wisconsin to admit women.”
Several of the women were married to prominent Fort Atkinson men.
“Their husbands were doctors, lawyers, and businessmen,” Lee said. “Two had founded local banks. Several had held elected office, including state senator, state legislator, county board member, and village president. Others served as the first city attorney, the state superintendent of schools and president of the Wisconsin Dairyman’s Association. Some were from the families of early settlers, whose names — Jones, Caswell, Rankin and Rogers — are familiar.”
Over the years, many topics have been chosen for Tuesday Club’s annual study. Favorite subjects in early years were European cities such as London, Paris and Venice. In its long history, topics featuring literature, arts, women, other countries, Wisconsin and more have stimulated the learning at Tuesday Club meetings.
According to Lee, Tuesday Club has missed just one year of study, in 1918, the first year of a worldwide pandemic that took 675,000 lives in the United States.
“By 1919, the women were meeting again, and continue to this day,” Lee said. “During the 2020-21 COVID-19 shutdown the women did not meet in person, but technology allowed them to have some virtual studies. This year, Tuesday Club celebrates its 142nd year. Talks given by the club’s members will feature World Heritage Sites, the latest in a long list of interesting topics the group has studied.”
The Hoard exhibit was created and installed by Lori Bocher and Bonnie Geyer, two Tuesday Club members and is located toward the back of the Mary Hoard gallery, next to the entrance to the Jones Family Gallery.
The Hoard Historical Museum and National Dairy Shrine Museum are located at 401 Whitewater Avenue in Fort Atkinson. The museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There is no admission charge.
