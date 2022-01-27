Some of the street lights throughout the City of Fort Atkinson will be going “green.”
The Fort Atkinson City Council last week gave the green light to the Project LEAD team’s plan to install energy efficient LED (light-emitting diode) street lighting around the city.
This year’s Project LEAD team members sought, and were granted council approval to proceed with ordering the lighting, and continuing to prepare for fundraising and future installation.
The team anticipates completion of all work prior to the June 8 Project LEAD class graduation deadline.
According to Tom Williamson, Public Works superintendent and Project LEAD class participant, the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce has organized and facilitated a leadership program for the last 33 years.
“Project LEAD (Leadership Enhancement for Area Development) participants are introduced to the leadership of the area’s largest employers, while learning the inner workings of what makes the community function,” Williamson said. “Facilitated by Ryan Hill, the program strives to build future leaders with a desire to serve the community, so participants also determine a project that addresses a local issue or concern.”
This year, he said, the chamber’s leadership program participants have elected to plan, fundraise and implement a project to reflect the understanding and need for energy conservation.
“This project is called Energy Efficient LED Street Lighting, and as part of this project the group put together a presentation for the city council to help detail the proposed project,” Williamson said.
The class participant said LED lights produce better lighting and have lower energy consumption, and significantly lower the city energy bills. Moreover, he said, LED bulbs last at least four times longer than traditional bulbs, leading to lower maintenance costs.
“The reduction of energy usage also helps to lower carbon dioxide emissions from energy production, creating a better environment for the community,” Williamson stated. “The LED bulbs also provide better light than traditional bulbs, illuminating once dark areas, making streets, walkways, parks and parking lots safer for pedestrians and drivers in our community.”
The new, more efficient street lights will be located in the municipal building lot, theater lot, South 3rd Street lot, Fort Atkinson Police Department and East Blackhawk Drive.
The total cost of the project, he said, is estimated at $7,200 and includes the replacement of 24 street lights, parts and labor.
“The city will save roughly $3,500 in energy costs over the first year after implementation,” Williamson noted. “The Project LEAD team intends to raise funds through open donations by the public and businesses within the city, and will be applying to the Fort Community Foundation for a matching funds grant.”
The Project LEAD team, he said, was requesting that the city council approve the initial outlay of funds for the necessary materials and labor required for the project — estimated at $7,200 — from the city’s street lighting budget.
“The team also requests that the city council approve a partnership between Project LEAD, the Department of Public Works and the city electrician for the installation of the proposed LED lighting and sponsorship plaques,” Williamson said. “The Project LEAD team will reimburse the city for any project costs through fundraising efforts and grant funds prior to final completion, and graduation of this year’s class on or before June 8.”
