FORT ATKINSON — The students and staff of Purdy Elementary in Fort Atkinson held a tribute for Veterans in honor of Veterans Day, with students greeting more than 20 veterans and their families.
In collaboration with the Veterans of American Legion Post 166, VFW 1879, and Blackhawk Chapter Vietnam Veteran American 409 the school was able to plan its tribute.
“Extraordinary acts by ordinary people. Calls to sacrifice, calls to action, calls to serve. Brave men and women answered these calls to defend the freedom of their fellow people. This is what our veterans do for all of us. We have freedoms because these brave men and women answered the call. We honor you today," Principal Mary Kilar said.
Fourth graders then led the crowd in a history of Veterans Day, followed by songs from the Kindergarten through fifth graders and a photo tribute to the veterans connected to Purdy School. Next came the sounding of "Taps" by Lorena Ramirez and Ashlyn Wadsworth from Fort Atkinson High School and a moment of silence to honor the fallen.
The tribute concluded with handmade cards given to each veteran in attendance and the military salute.
“To see the connection our students made to the brave men and women who are serving or have served our Country was moving," Kilar said. "They defend our freedom and we are grateful.”
