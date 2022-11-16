Purdy
Students at Purdy Elementary School enjoyed a day learning about the experiences of veteran's of various wars, while honoring them, on Veterans Day.

FORT ATKINSON — The students and staff of Purdy Elementary in Fort Atkinson held a tribute for Veterans in honor of Veterans Day, with students greeting more than 20 veterans and their families.

In collaboration with the Veterans of American Legion Post 166, VFW 1879, and Blackhawk Chapter Vietnam Veteran American 409 the school was able to plan its tribute.

