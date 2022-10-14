Fourth graders from Mr. McDonough's class were excited to learn how goat's milk is used to make all sorts of cheeses during the annual Ag Day festivities at Rockwell Elementary School in Fort Atkinson.
Fourth graders lined up to take a seat in this 48,000 pound tractor. A student guessed the fastest this tractor can go is 65 mph. However, Julian explained that the fastest this tractor can go is about 35 mph.
Fourth graders from Mr. McDonough's class were excited to learn how goat's milk is used to make all sorts of cheeses during the annual Ag Day festivities at Rockwell Elementary School in Fort Atkinson.
Fourth graders lined up to take a seat in this 48,000 pound tractor. A student guessed the fastest this tractor can go is 65 mph. However, Julian explained that the fastest this tractor can go is about 35 mph.
Rockwell Elementary students participated in the school's annual Ag Day throughout the day Friday.
During the event, students learned about agriculture.
Each grade petted and learned about different animals outside in the cold, including a mini horse, sheep, goats, calf, rabbits, llama, chickens, ducks and guinea pigs. There was also a tractor.
After 30 minutes learning about the animals and petting them, students went inside to learn about a specific topic related to agriculture.
Kindergarteners learned about animal terms and names. First grade learned about pumpkins. Second graders learned about dairy products. Third graders learned about bees. Fourth graders learned about dairy and beef. Fifth graders learned about where pizza comes from.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.