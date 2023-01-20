FORT ATKINSON — School District of Fort Atkinson voters will have a second chance to approve or reject an operational referendum this spring.
The electorate will be asked if district officials should be authorized to exceed the revenue limit under state statutes beginning with the 2023-24 school year by amounts not to exceed $3 million each year, on a recurring basis, and $5 million each year, on a non-recurring basis. This would be for a period of four years, through the 2026-27 school year. Approval of the referendum would put the district in excess of its revenue limits for the purpose of paying operating costs.
The election is April 4.
The school board approved a resolution calling for the referendum this week.
A referendum question in November that asked whether the district should be permitted to exceed the revenue limit failed by a vote of 4,153 to 3,639. The district’s second referendum question, which was to spend $22 million for capital projects, passed by a vote of 4,149 to 3,367.
Schools director of business services Jason Demerath presented two options for consideration by the board on Tuesday, with Option A being approved unanimously. Option B, which was rejected, called for $5 million recurring and $3 million non-recurring for four years.
Demerath said an operational referendum is needed this spring because a previously approved $3 million non-recurring referendum will expire at the end of this year. Declining enrollment, lack of state allowable increases, loss of one-time federal funding, inflationary impacts and an increasingly competitive labor market are also contributing to the issue.
“This creates a looming fiscal cliff,” he said, adding the referendum needs to be successful to meet strategic goals in the face of “limiting external forces.”
The district’s projected deficit for next year is $6.8 million and this is expected to increase in the coming years, peaking at $17.6 million by 2027-28 Demerath said.
Declining enrollment is a significant factor in the funding problems, Demerath said.
“As enrollment declines, so do our resources,” Demerath said, adding the district has been trying to use attrition in its staff to “right-size” teachers to declining student numbers.
Attrition means when a teacher retires or changes jobs, officials don’t hire a new replacement immediately.
A total kindergarten through grade 12 headcount showed that there were 2,623 students enrolled in the district in the 2017-18 school year and in 2021-22 there were 2,422. This year there are 2,376. A school system projection shows 1,997 enrolling for 2027-28.
The district needs to take a “multi-faceted approach” to its operational financial needs, including an operational referendum paired with continued proper matching of numbers of staff to students and fiscal management of the operational budget, Demerath said.
State revenue caps have become increasingly onerous because they don’t account for elevated inflation, Demerath said.
Demerath and other financial planners in the district say they aren’t optimistic that there will be an increase in state aid any time soon. Only once in the past 14 years has the per-pupil increase granted by the state exceeded $200 per student.
“We are hopeful, but not necessarily optimistic,” he said.
The final piece that impacts the need for an operational referendum in the district is the loss of one-time, federal COVID-19 relief funding, Demerath said.
“This was meant to fill the gap left by the lack of state funding, which is what we decided to use it for,” he said.
District officials go into the April referendum with a better knowledge of how to present the district’s needs on a ballot, Demerath said.
“The question in November was quite complicated and needs to be simplified,” he said. “Adding to that was that there were two questions on the ballot. So we are hopeful that one question, with one focus, will help clarify the need for voters.”
Recurring funds must be part of the solution, as well, he said.
The approved referendum is more conservative, given the unknowns of the upcoming state budget and national economic picture, Demerath said. There is also public familiarity with the $3 million figure and the option mimics the structure of two prior successful referendums.
However, if projections worsened, the school board would be required to ask taxpayers yet again for more money, Demerath said.
The district wants the referendum to run for four years instead of three partly because it will cover the next two state budgets and the next gubernatorial election in November 2026, Demerath said. It also offers future capital referendum flexibility and allows an additional year to see enrollment impacts and possible city TIF district closure impacts.
The April referendum question is “cleaner and easier to read” than the failed November question, Demerath said.
The district is currently developing a timeline, with various opportunities and methods for School District of Fort Atkinson residents to learn more and engage about the April referendum question, Demerath said.
