FORT ATKINSON — School District of Fort Atkinson voters will have a second chance to approve or reject an operational referendum this spring.

The electorate will be asked if district officials should be authorized to exceed the revenue limit under state statutes beginning with the 2023-24 school year by amounts not to exceed $3 million each year, on a recurring basis, and $5 million each year, on a non-recurring basis. This would be for a period of four years, through the 2026-27 school year. Approval of the referendum would put the district in excess of its revenue limits for the purpose of paying operating costs.

