FORT ATKINSON — The School District of Fort Atkinson’s educators are champing at the bit to get going with this year’s curriculum, which will be presented under the district-wide theme, “Connect.”
Public school in Fort Atkinson starts today.
The district is welcoming 21 new, certified staff members, bringing a total of more than 200 years of experience and expertise to the SDFA.
As in other school districts in the area, student well-being in the area of mental health is receiving more attention this year in Fort Atkinson.
Among academic highlights for 2022/23 in the district include the middle and high school teams beginning a year-long study of the Gradual Release of Responsibility Instructional Model.
“This student-centered instructional model will continue our work to be responsive to our students and their learning to further build engagement and motivation,” district leaders said. “The district is launching the Illustrative Math program at Fort Atkinson High School. This program has been highly successful for both our elementary and middle school students in their early implementation. We are excited to expand its use to FAHS this year which will complete a K-12 math program implementation.”
Elementary and middle school math teachers will continue to hone their implementation of the program, as well as the understanding of math progressions and differentiation to maximize math learning.
The district continues to make enhancements to its K-12 literacy programming.
“The district is excited to present new class offerings at the middle school and high school levels. Fort Atkinson Middle School will be launching new courses in Information Technology, Spanish Culture and Conversation, and Business Concepts 8,” according to the district. “Fort Atkinson High School will be offering a new Chocolatiering class, as well as an expanded Madison College dual credit offering in our Technical Math course. The Fort Atkinson High School is excited to provide our Technology Education students new equipment secured through grant funding.”
Tech-ed students at FAHS will see two new CNC mills, two lathe machines, and two powermatic jointers when they return to class.
Elementary educators said they are ready for the challenges and fun that the youngest students in the district bring each year.
“As we open the doors to our buildings this fall, our staff members have been working throughout the summer to learn and grow as we prepare to provide our students with a safe, welcoming and relationship-focused learning environment,” said Justin Stewart, principal of Barrie Elementary. “Our staff members have worked diligently to enhance our ELA curriculum, as well as to continue to reflect, learn and implement best practices for math instruction. As a 1FORT learning community, we could not be more excited for our students and their families as we partner to help them flourish and succeed.”
At the high school level, students and parents will see many changes this year.
“The staff has been working especially hard this year at new learning they took on over the summer, to prepare us for a successful school year,” said the school’s principal, Leigh Ann Scheuerell.
These concepts include data team days to look at high school-specific progress and identify goals that will support increasing student achievement in all areas. Also included will be math team training to learn about the implementation of Illustrative Math curriculum in Algebra and Geometry, English Team training to learn, plan and implement improved reading assessment structures.
“These help with supporting students’ diverse learning needs,” Scheuerell said. “In addition, we are welcoming many new staff to Fort Atkinson High School who bring a wealth of information and experiences that our community will benefit from. We are ready and can’t wait to welcome all students back this week.”
Superintendent Rob Abbott said, “We simply cannot wait to welcome our students back into our schools and classrooms as we embark on the adventures the 2022-2023 school year will bring. Our teachers, staff, and administrators have been working around the clock to make certain that optimum learning opportunities will be afforded to our 1FORT students beginning on Day One.”
He said he is proud that public schools are truly representative of all 1FORT community members.
“The schools celebrate that rich diversity in our approach to teaching and learning,” he said. “We are afforded a great gift in launching a new year of learning every September. We are more than certain that our work together will support the idea that we are one team, one district, and one community.”
New principal at Purdy Elementary, Mary Kilar, said the school is excited to be welcoming back students today.
“We are excited to celebrate the beginning of a new year of learning with all our Purdy Panthers,” she said. “This year, our courtyard has been blooming with milkweed plants for us to nurture and release monarch butterflies. The students love seeing and being part of this experience. Educators have been busy preparing their learning spaces to invite our students into a year of growth and learning. With this being my first year, I look forward to learning and growing right alongside our learners and families. Purdy is a special place, filled with expert educators who are ready to provide the best for our learners.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.