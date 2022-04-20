Those who have perished from COVID-19 are not just statistics. Each person made their contribution to the world — as a parent, a child, a spouse, an employee, a volunteer, a friend.
Cheryl Stedman of Fort Atkinson was one of those people, who perished too early, while still making her mark on the world as a health care advocate, Lions leader, local theater enthusiast and friend to many.
Stedman’s status as a transplant recipient made her particularly vulnerable to the fierce virus, and she perished in late 2020 before a vaccine became available.
But her memory still is serving to inspire others, and her influence only will increase with the release of a new book featuring Stedman’s story along with those of 18 others taken by COVID-19 early in the pandemic.
The book, “Voices-19: Their Legacies Live On,” is edited by Brenda E. Cortez, with each chapter written by a different person in tribute to loved ones who passed away from COVID-19.
The stories celebrate the lives lived and the legacies left behind.
Cortez was inspired to create this book after her best friend lost a loved one to COVID-19.
The idea behind the book was to humanize the statistics and remind people that each one of the COVID losses was an individual, with a face, relationships and mourners left behind.
The book is in the final process of publication with a release date of April 26 set.
Cortez previously authored the nonfiction book “Because of Organ Donation” as well as nine children’s books, including “My Mom is Having Surgery: A Kidney Story,” and the “Howl the Owl” children’s book series. Howl is an acronym for “Help Others With Love,” and his stories focus on kindness, helping others and organ donation.
Cortez connected with David Stedman through a mutual friend, Dawn Lyons-Wood, with whom the Stedmans had been involved in organ donation events. This was a cause near and dear to Cortez’s heart, and when the author decided to write a book honoring those who had passed away from COVID-19, she turned to the Fort Atkinson resident.
Stedman already had shared Cheryl’s story in a speech at a Jefferson County Health Department ceremony last year, and he agreed to expand on his 2021 tribute in a chapter for the new COVID-19 book.
“I am not a writer, so I enlisted the help of a friend, Karen (Camplin) Douglas, whose dad, David, had taught English at Fort Atkinson High School,” Stedman said.
The aim was not just to share the facts of Cheryl’s life, like a resume or obituary, but to really get to the heart of who she was and the mark she left on the world.
With Douglas’ help, David Stedman broke the tribute down into sections, covering Cheryl’s love of theater, and her involvement with Fort Atkinson and Jefferson drama groups; their travels, her many volunteering roles, including serving as the first female president of the Jefferson Lions Club and more.
Another section dealt with Cheryl’s advocacy for health care causes, specifically that of organ donation. As a kidney transplant recipient, she fought to improve the healthcare outcomes for others facing similar challenges.
Lastly, he told the story of her fight with COVID-19, which resulted in her death in December of 2020.
Knowing Cheryl was high risk, the couple had been very cautious, but still they both caught COVID-19 at the peak of the November 2020 surge at Thanksgiving-time.
David recovered swiftly, but Cheryl started coughing and experiencing shortness of breath.
She initially stayed at home but her symptoms soon worsened and she was taken by ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital in Fort Atkinson.
At that time, her blood oxygen levels still were good, so they sent her home, but by the next morning, her levels had dropped significantly and she was admitted to the hospital.
Cheryl soon was diagnosed with COVID pneumonia, and because of her kidney transplant and high-risk status, the decision was made to transfer her to the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison for expert care.
“It broke my heart, but because of COVID restrictions, I could not be with her, even for a quick visit,” Stedman wrote. “Knowing Cheryl was struggling with the dreaded virus and I couldn’t hold her hand or be by her side was the hardest thing I have ever endured.”
Stedman said he kept in constant touch with Cheryl and her doctors by telephone. However, her condition continued to worsen. Dec. 7, 2020 marked the last time Stedman spoke to her over the phone, just before she was put on a ventilator.
She remained in the hospital, with her condition both improving and worsening for the next couple of weeks. On Dec. 22, Stedman received a call saying that Cheryl would not make it through the night.
At this point, he was allowed to visit her in the ICU, with the protection of gowns, masks, gloves and face shields.
With my gloved hands, I stroked her hair and held her hand,” Stedman said. “It was hard to hug her while still wearing a face mask and gown.
“I put my body as close as I could to hers, just to touch her one last time,” he said.
He stayed with her to the end. As her life had transformed his, so has her death.
“Cheryl’s passing has forced me to be more self-sufficient,” Stedman said. “It’s been years since I’ve had to do my own housekeeping and bill-paying and maintain a household. Cheryl had handled these things so wonderfully.”
Losing her made him realize how many things he took for granted, and he celebrates everything she added to his life, from the exceptional to the everyday.
“I advise other couples to talk often about each other’s end-of-life wishes,” Stedman said. “It’s important for both to have a firm grasp on financial and insurance information...”
It has been more than a year since Cheryl’s passing, but Stedman still “talks to” his wife every day as everyday tasks, special occasions and the passing of the seasons remind him of her.
He noted that he is proud that Cheryl’s memory is being honored in many ways — through a sycamore tree planted in her memory by the Jefferson Lions Club, the posthumous honor of the Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin’s Legacy of Sight Award for 2021, and the Melvin Jones Fellowship, the highest honor awarded by Lions Clubs International ... and now this book.
“The message of this book is to commemorate these lives, and also to communicate that COVID-19 is real,” Stedman said.
“More than six million people have died of this disease worldwide,” he said. “But that’s not just a number. Every one of those people had lives and a story. I am hopeful that people whose loved ones have passed from COVID-19 will continue to tell their stories.”
“Voices-19” is published by BC Books, LLC. People can learn more about the book on the Voices-19 Facebook page. Preordering now is available online through the Facebook page and it will be available on Amazon.
