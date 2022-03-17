Jaden Thompson was starting her senior year at Fort Atkinson High School when she learned that she could earn both money and credit for the job she already was doing.
Thompson, an employee of RiverStone in Fort Atkinson, had discovered a passion for the culinary arts through her classes at FAHS, and when she learned about the Youth Apprenticeship program, she thought it would be a perfect fit.
The Fort Atkinson senior said she actually has worked as a buser for Riverstone for three years, but she only learned about the Youth Apprenticeship opportunity this year. Her job fits into the hospitality pathway, and that is the field she hopes to enter as an entrepreneur later in life.
"Being part of the Youth Apprenticeship program has opened my eyes to a lot," Thompson said. "It has helped me advance in my career already, and I'm getting credit for doing what I already love doing."
Riverstone welcomed becoming part of the Youth Apprenticeship program and scheduled Thompson for waitress training.
Now, the Fort Atkinson senior has gotten a new job as an assistant chef at The Mounds, which is even closer to what she eventually envisions herself doing.
"I love cooking," Thompson commented. "It is my favorite pastime. I love plating food creatively to make it appealing, and I love serving people."
She said she has gained a lot from working with her Youth Apprenticeship mentors, including Angela Salamone from the school district, who currently directs the program, and Kevin Duncan, foods teacher at FAHS, from whom she has taken World Foods, and the professional food service-oriented classes ProStar 1 and ProStar 2.
"My plan after graduating from high school is to attend MATC-Madison and study culinary arts for two years, doing internships in the summer," Thompson said. "Then, once I've gotten a degree, hopefully there's a job that will open up that will allow me to establish myself in the field."
Eventually, she said, she would like to own a restaurant, whether in Wisconsin or in another part of the country.
"I think the Youth Apprenticeship program is a great experience for young people who are already passionate about the job they're doing right now, or a field they want to enter," Thompson said.
She said she definitely would recommend the program to other local students planning to enter the culinary arts.
"The hands-on learning is very helpful," the student said. "I am a very physical learner, and I do so much better actually going out and doing things than just sitting in a classroom.
"On the job site, you really get to learn the ins and outs of the business," she added.
"Being part of this has just been so cool," Thompson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.