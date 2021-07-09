A number of roads will be repaved and potholes eliminated for motorists as additional road work in the City of Fort Atkinson has been authorized for the 2021 streets program using the balance of remaining funds.
The Fort Atkinson City Council unanimously approved that extra work in an amount not to exceed $202,250, utilizing the full borrowed amount of $675,000 as approved at its March 2 meeting.
According to City Engineer Andy Selle, the city has borrowed $675,000 from PremierBank for use in 2021 funding additional road work associated with the MLS (Multimodal Local Supplement) Grant — for the Industrial Drive Business Area and Summit Drive Business Area — as well as using LRIP (Local Roads Improvement Program) funds to implement a portion of the Milwaukee Avenue west repaving.
The interest rate for this borrowing, he said, was 1.55 percent over 10 years.
“Following the subsequent bids for the work, the city anticipates about $200,000 left in this loan to continue road work,” Selle said. “Roads that would be added include those with good water main below — either really old or relatively new — but poor pavement surface above.”
Roads proposed for road work — along with the associated extent, length in feet and cost — are as follows: Fox Court, in its entirety, 424 feet, at a cost of $22,270; Sauk Trail, entirety, 175 feet, $11,840; Walton Street, entirety, 265 feet, $20,170; Jones Avenue, entirety, 1,313 feet, $56,430; South Water Street West, entirety, 849 feet, $48,870; and Lillian Street, from Wilson Avenue to park entrance, 1,245 feet, $42,670 for a grand total of $202,250.
The city engineer said this additional work will be performed at the contract unit prices.
“The unit prices this year were very competitive, owing to the volume of work, over $2 million dollars, which was put out to bid,” Selle said. “As is the case with road work, actual costs are based on quantities measured in the field. Should costs exceed the budgeted amount, funds will be utilized from the street program funding in 2022.”
The City of Fort Atkinson has about 63 miles of road, he said, noting that an additional 6 miles are owned by the State of Wisconsin.
“Only maintenance is required of the city for these roads,” Selle indicated. “These (state-owned) roads — including Whitewater Avenue, Main Street through downtown, Robert Street, Riverside Drive and South 3rd Street — remain the worst roads among our collection of high-traffic roads in the city. They are beyond maintenance treatments and in need of rehabilitation.”
At its June 1 meeting, the council approved a contract with Wolf Paving in an amount not to exceed $1,784,311 to perform street work in the city.
The contract also includes the option of paving the Jones Park parking lot for $30,400.
Selle said the 2021 street work will consist of removing surface asphalt and placing new surface asphalt in various areas of the city. Spot repairs for curb and gutter and driveway approaches also will be made, he said.
“The Industrial Drive portion of the work includes moving the road, and improving sanitary and water utilities around the Jones Dairy Farm campus,” Selle noted at the time. “The remainder of the work is consistent with removing existing asphalt and replacing with new.”
The following roadways, he said, are included in the 2021 street program:
• River-North locations: McMillen Street, from North High Street to Florence Street; Van Buren Street, from Wilson Avenue to Robert Street; Council Street, from Van Buren Street to West Sherman Avenue; North Fourth Street, from North Main Street to North High Street; and Monroe Street, from Van Buren Street to Riverside Drive.
• River-South locations: Milwaukee Avenue West, from its terminus to South Main Street; South Water Street East, from Purdy Street to Roland Avenue; Zida Street, from South 4th Street to its terminus; Bluff Street, from Milwaukee Avenue to South 4th Street; Craig Street, from South High Street to East Street; Elm Street, from Whitewater Avenue to South High Street.
Also, Walton Court, from its terminus to Walton Street; Industrial Drive, from Rockwell Avenue to Klement Street; Klement Street, from Industrial Drive to terminus; Butler Drive, from Industrial Drive to terminus; and Summit Drive, from Highland Avenue to Hackbarth Road.
Two bids were received for the work — one from Wolf Paving and a second from Payne and Dolan, Selle said, noting that both firms previously have worked in the city, with Wolf Paving, the low bidder, performing road work in 2020.
The city engineer said an alternate item to pave the parking lot at Jones Park was included as an option.
He said there are four sources of funding for the city’s 2021 street work.
“The most variable funding is in the form of a loan, already secured from PremierBank, to be used on the additional work associated with the MLS Grant from the State of Wisconsin for improvements in our industrial parks,” Selle stated. “The loan allows us to make up the difference from fixed sources of funding already dedicated to the overall project.”
He noted that there are additional expenses beyond the 2021 street work that will utilize the annual city budget and the Vehicle Registration Fee funding sources.
“A good example is the annual county match,” Selle said. “Additional examples include the bridge inspections, the city’s portion of design fees paid to the state for the Robert Street bridge project, and the Main Street/Whitewater Avenue project.”
The latter two projects both are scheduled for 2023, he pointed out.
Street work funding sources, Selle said, are as follows: Annual city budget for street work, in the amount of $598,000; annual Vehicle Registration Fee (wheel tax), $209,000; county LRIP funds, $64,441; MLS Grant award, $387,776; Jones Dairy Farm contribution, $150,000, for a subtotal of $1,409,217.
Total funding, including a PremierBank loan with an estimated required draw of $375,094, is $1,784,311.
City Manager Rebecca Houseman LeMire pointed out for the public “just how expensive a full reconstruction of a road is, at over $1 million per mile. And that is based on almost previous data at this point.”
Council member Mason Becker said he was excited to see that the city has the “extra capacity” now to perform this additional roadwork.
“I think it’s good reassurance for residents that we are trying to stretch every single dollar of the streets program,” Becker commented. “I was also happy to see that these streets are scattered throughout the community — they’re not just targeted to one neighborhood, or anything like that. So, I was very happy to see this.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.