The City of Fort Atkinson has authorized selling approximately $2.275 million in general obligation refunding bonds to finance capital improvements projects and equipment in 2022 and 2023.
Council members took that action on a unanimous roll call vote at their regular meeting Tuesday night.
City Manager Rebecca Houseman LeMire said that through the city’s 2022 budgeting process, “staff identified the need to borrow funds in 2022 for certain capital improvements projects and equipment in 2022 and 2023.”
On Feb. 1, Justin Fischer, director for Robert W. Baird and Co., Milwaukee, who serves as the city’s financial advisor, presented a summary of the city’s debt and borrowing capacity.
“He also presented information relating to the proposed note anticipation note to borrow for the city’s 2022 and 2023 Capital Improvements Program projects and purchases,” LeMire said. “The city council approved the resolution authorizing the sale of $2,275,000 note anticipation note at that meeting as well.”
She said the 2022 Capital Improvements Projects budget included $1.574 million in borrowing for the following projects and equipment planned in 2022: Purchasing a police department squad car; former Loeb-Lorman Metals site remediation and demolition; annual street reconstruction program, with gap funding; the city’s portion of this summer’s Robert Street bridge reconstruction project, with additional funds from the state Department of Transportation; and purchasing a single-axle dump truck with two plows and a skid loader for the Public Works Department.
A transit van for Public Works was removed after Feb. 1 due to the increased cost of the dump truck and plows.
“Also recall that there are costs associated with borrowing and that efficiency in action and cost can be gained by strategically borrowing for more than one year at a time,” LeMire pointed out. “Staff has been working with our financial advisors to create such efficiencies by borrowing for 2022 and 2023 projects and equipment through a note anticipation note and then general obligation refunding bonds in 2022.”
She said the following projects and equipment identified for implementation or purchase in 2023 also would be funded through this borrowing.
“Note that the majority of these projects and purchases were pushed out from 2022 and prior years,” LeMire stated.
Funding in 2023 will go toward: a police department squad car; the city’s portion of the Whitewater Avenue milling and overlay; replacing the fire department squad with a rescue/EMS unit as well as purchasing equipment, hoses and a personal protective equipment dryer; and replacing a flatbed truck for the Parks and Recreation Department.
“At this point, the costs associated with most of the projects or equipment are estimates,” the city manager noted.
Speaking at Tuesday’s council meeting was Kevin Mullen, director at R.W. Baird.
He indicated that the $2.275 million note anticipation note approved Tuesday would carry an interest rate of 0.97%, less than the 1.25% rate originally foreseen.
“So, we were very happy about that,” Mullen said, noting that Farmers State Bank is the provider of those funds.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen an interest rate below 1%, so that is impressive,” council President Chris Scherer remarked.
The funds would be available on March 22, the director noted, “So, they would actually be in the bank to you at that point in time.
“The maturity is a one-year note anticipation note,” Mullen said, “meaning the full principal amount comes due next year in March, but it’s callable beginning June 1.”
LeMire noted that the additional borrowing in 2022 would increase the 2023 levy-supported debt service payment to about $1,298,968, which is an increase of about $200,000 over the current year debt service payment.
The debt service, Mullen said, will go from roughly $1.1 million to $1.4 million per year through 2024 “and then begins to drop off again.”
The city manager noted the city is “at about between 17% and 19% of our general fund borrowing capacity, so that is a very, very good place for the city to be in as far as borrowing.”
