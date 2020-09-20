Despite the challenges the COVID pandemic has presented, the start of the 2020-21 school year in the School District of Fort Atkinson has been an “incredibly rewarding” one, both for in-person and virtual student learners.
That is how District Administrator Rob Abbott characterized the reopening of schools for board of education members during their monthly meeting Thursday in the Luther Elementary School boardroom.
“They always say when you’re wearing facemasks and having your picture taken that your eyes show your smile,” Abbott said. “And I think if you look at these (PowerPoint) pictures closely, they are a testament to the fact that kids and families were, in fact, very excited to be back in our buildings … (even) those logging in virtually.
“It really has been an amazing experience after a very tumultuous six months for us to once again be doing what we do best, which is teaching and learning with our students,” he added.
The superintendent said the district has just shy of 24 percent of its students in a remote, virtual learning environment and about 76 percent attending classes in person.
When the board met in August, he said, it reaffirmed opening the school year with two learning formats — in-person and virtually online — and asked for two additional days to allow teachers to prepare for the first day of classes on Sept. 3, instead of Sept. 1.
“With the board’s support, those two days proved to be simply invaluable for all district employees as we ramped up to welcome our students for the first day on Sept. 3,” Abbott said. “So thank you to our 1Fort community.”
And although students and staff now are back in the buildings, he said, all is not necessarily smooth sailing.
“I’m guessing that some may believe that, with our doors now open and kids actively participating in both in-person and virtual learning, most of the heavy lifting is done,” Abbott said. “And while we view the opening of our schools this year as successful, some of the items on our to-do list from last month have been replaced by a never-ending ‘what comes next?’ — especially when you’re operating schools during the time of a pandemic.”
(While the meeting was under way Thursday evening, the district sent a letter to school district families reporting that one student each at Rockwell Elementary School and Fort Atkinson Middle School had tested positive for the coronavirus (see related story on page A1.)
In the area of technology, he touched on internet access for students staying at home.
“A great number of families in our community who chose to go virtual do not have access to the internet,” Abbott noted. “The district procured a great deal of hot spots from various carriers to accommodate those students.
“And the district will continue to make every effort to help those families remain connected should they need to go virtual and they are choosing to be in-person at this time,” he added.
The superintendent said mirrored learning, navigating a classroom with two audiences — virtual as well as in-person — right out of the gate is not intuitive.
“It’s new, so (there are) nuances and challenges that take time to become comfortable with,” Abbott said. “And our educators are very excited about how technology is being integrated into the classroom to engage all of our kids, no matter where they are.”
Looking at buildings and grounds, he said, the district’s heating, ventilating and air-conditioning COVID mitigation strategies are in full swing.
“We’ve increased Merv counts and Hepa to meet static pressure and provide the most protection possible,” Abbott informed. “Air exchange for outside fresh air is running at a maximum. And chlorine dioxide fogging is scheduled multiple rounds a week during unoccupied times.
“Also, COVID cleaning is being tracked with our new Facility Advisor Platform daily for all spaces within our buildings,” he added. “We’re working to fill vacancies in our department as everyone continues to pitch in and find a rhythm with the new COVID cleaning processes and procedures. Additional sprayers and equipment units are ordered to assist with efficiency and timing.”
A continued effort for the district, the superintendent said, is finding enough space to serve lunch in all the schools.
“Space adequacy for lunch is working now, even on days where outside tent use is not feasible,” Abbott indicated. “This may not be the case if in-person learning counts continues to increase.”
Concerning communications, he said, the district is continuing to share information from the Jefferson County Health Department with School District of Fort Atkinson staff and families in a timely manner.
“We’re also updating the school district’s reopening handbook with information as it becomes available,” Abbott said. “And we’re updating the (district’s) fall 2020 webpage consistently to reflect all the changes as things happen, monitoring and responding to inquiries on social media, and developing future communications to support immediate and emerging needs.”
Overall, he said, the district has been “successful to date,” yet some challenges still await.
“This is essentially like the first year of teaching for everyone, all at the same time,” Abbott stated. “And if you’re a teacher, we’ve all had first years of teaching. And even if they’re good years, they are years that you don’t necessarily want to repeat later in your career.”
Perfectionism among school staff as a whole, he said, is very hard to overcome.
“Some of the frustration that I’ve heard from some teachers is understanding their own level of perfection is not possible right now,” Abbott said. “They want the best, and they know what they’re capable of, and it’s frustrating when you can’t have that day one. So we’ve been very consistent in our messaging that we do not have those levels of expectation of perfection, and have been trying to help people realize that small steps toward the greater good are just as great.”
The superintendent said there are no routines, no efficiencies and no fallbacks as there were in the past, and that today’s learning environment is entirely new for everyone.
And support for virtual learners varies greatly, he said.
“We are finding that in some households, students have adequate, if not very active, support for their learning platform,” Abbott stated. “And in other cases, maybe they don’t have the support that they need to maximize or leverage that learning platform or provide the teacher in the physical classroom what they need to be as successful as they’d like with those students as well.”
Another point, he said, is understanding the implications for different developmental age groups.
“So, we’re hearing stories of great excitement and success, along with some stories of exhaustion and struggles with mirrored learning,” Abbott said. “There’s an awful lot of really, really good teaching and learning happening in both sides of that equation. We are seeing some incredible work, and some incredible effort and some incredible results.”
The district, he said, definitely is “sprinting a marathon” right now.
“And the weight of a pandemic impacts everyone inside and outside of our workplace in different ways,” Abbott said. “Levels of acceptance varies, and we need to remember that we’re only 10 instructional days in. And we’ve also proactively adjusted some of our expectations to accommodate the ‘new.’”
One such adjustment, he noted, has been encouraging social-emotional engagement the first days of school, rather than solely “hitting the books” immediately.
“We’ve really pushed hard on making connections, building relationships and getting back with kids being the most important thing,” Abbott emphasized.
The superintendent said he has heard from a few staff that perhaps administration is “being a little too positive” about the COVID situation.
“And I’m not sure that that’s the case at all,” Abbott said. “I think it’s more about being proud of the work that so many are doing and, for some, at a great cost. We are doing the best we can at this point in time, and people — they are doing their best. And that’s really all that we can ask.
“Just that I don’t think it’s possible for me to be too positive,” he added. “What I am sure of is that I can’t be more proud of our teachers, our staff, our families and our kids as they came back to us just 10 days ago.”
Looking ahead to second quarter, the superintendent said parents will have the opportunity to switch learning formats if they so choose.
“However, if we have a significant uptick in in-person learners, we will have a space problem in some areas,” Abbott pointed out.
And, he said, the board might need to consider whether to preserve the district’s goal of three-foot physical distancing to allow for more in-person students.
According to Jefferson County Health Department guidance, a school district should shift to virtual learning, per the Harvard Model which the district is following, if a daily case incidence of positive COVID cases is greater than 25 per 100,000 people which is “very high risk” level (red). Currently, Jefferson County stands at 11.8 new daily cases per 100,000 which is “high risk” level (orange).
Radon tests
Also Thursday, Abbott reported the results of radon tests conducted in the district which showed that all of the school buildings are well below the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended level and within the acceptable range. Therefore, he said, no further action is recommended at this time.
Radon is an odorless, colorless, tasteless gas that is naturally occurring in soil and rocks as part of the uranium-238 decay process. The gas can enter buildings through cracks and other pathways in the foundation of a building.
Eventually, it decays into radioactive particles that can become trapped in the lungs when one inhales. Radon gas is the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers. The only way to determine radon concentrations inside a building is through testing.
Abbott said the district was told it will not need to test for radon for at least another 10 years or more.
Meanwhile, in other business, the board:
• Accepted the resignation request from Stacy Menting, full-time Fort Atkinson Middle School reading interventionist, upon satisfaction of liquidated damages, for failure to perform, in the amount of $1,500.
• Authorized the one-time capital expenditure of up to $22,078 in the 2020-21 fiscal year for the purchase of filtering software in the district. The purchase is considered a loan under board policy.
Administration was directed to decrease the technology budget by up to $11,039 per year for fiscal years 2021-22 and 2022-23 to repay the loan from fund balance for the one-time purchase.
• Accepted the following donations: School supplies from Ready Kids for School program; and a monetary donation from Jeff Lewis, Gayle Borland and Connie Kopetsky for welding equipment and supplies.
• Approved three early graduation requests.
• Set next month’s board meeting for Oct. 26, starting at 6:30 p.m.
