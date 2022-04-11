The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce held its 122nd Annual Dinner meeting at the Fireside Dinner Theatre last Wednesday night.
Anna Jensen, chamber associate director, emceed the gathering, and introduced the chamber’s officers and directors who joined the board and were installed in January. They are: President Chris Scherer, of 2020 Evolve; President-Elect John Kutz, of MSI General; Treasurer Tammy Garlock, of Business & Tax Systems; and Past President Mike Ehlers, of mkCellular.
Leadership team members also were introduced: Erin Patterson, of Paddy Coughlin’s Pub; Nova Jiongco, of Crimson Salon & Spa; Michael Wallace, of Fort HealthCare; Ryan Klopcic, of The Fireside Dinner Theatre; and chamber staff, Katie Carey, Tourism Manager, and Executive Director Carrie Chisholm.
Not in attendance were Mike Hamby from Green Bay Packaging and Chris Martin from PremierBank.
Jensen then asks membership to stand while she introduced a few new members joining the chamber: Marianne Bardenwerper with Cappy Fabrics, Jason Marin with Fairway Independent Mortgage, Jonathan Kooiman and Andrew Disch of PK Contractors, Meghan Barthel with Ruby Rose Gallery, and Nathan Russell and Tim Edwards with Vance & Russell Law Office. Also introduced was Bryan Spangler, the new owner of Fort Ace Hardware.
Guests at the gathering were Senator Steven Nass; speaker Steve Bench, founder of Generational Consulting, Madison; and Mother Mindy Valentine Davis from St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, who gave the invocation.
Following the buffet dinner, guest speaker Steve Bench delivered the program. A nationally recognized speaker, he has earned the nickname “The Millennial Guy.”
“As talent attraction and retention are more important than ever, Steve’s presentation tonight will provide strategies for engaging Millennials and Generation Z talent and keep them from leaving,” Jensen said. “Welcome, Steve!”
Following Bench’s presentation, outgoing chamber President Mike Ehlers took to the lectern to recognize the chamber’s outgoing Ambassadors and officially welcome Chris Scherer, who has been leading the organization since January.
“For those who might not know, our Ambassador organization serves as a public relations extension of the chamber,” Ehlers said. “They keep us informed about new businesses in the area and invite them to join us in growing our community. They have a friendly competition each year, dividing into teams, to see who can recruit the most members and attend the most events.”
The winning team of this year’s competition with 220 points, he said, consisted of members Tom Dehnert of Badger Bank, Brandon Housley of Artisan Graham Real Estate, Becky Romens of Remedy Intelligent Staffing, Diane Rue of Johnson Financial Group, Jennifer Stafford of Bender, Kind, Stafford Dental, Marissa Weidenfeller of the School District of Fort Atkinson, and Mary Kay Weston of Day Insurance.
And the top point-earner for 2021 with 43 points, Ehlers said, was Diane Rue from Johnson Financial Group who was being honored with a photo that will hang in the chamber lobby for the coming year.
“Thank you for being such an enthusiastic recruiter for our organization!” he said.
Two Ambassadors left the chamber this year: Becky Romens and Jim Vance.
“Becky couldn’t be here tonight, but I’d like to invite Lee Griedl, representing Jim Vance, to join me at the podium,” the outgoing president said.
Jim Vance honored
“There aren’t many in our area who have not heard of Jim Vance,” Ehlers said. “A lawyer and owner of Vance Law Offices, Jim had a long tenure with the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce. He served as board president in 1967.
“He (Vance) was a member of the Industrial Development Committee which earned him the chamber’s highest honor, the Economic Contribution Award, in 2001,” he continued. “He was an Ambassador for nearly 50 years and recruited countless new members. Jim was a founding member of our annual golf outing, sponsoring his own winning teams as well as the beverage cart, ensuring everyone had a good time.”
On weekends, Ehlers said Jim would come trim the chamber’s evergreens because he wanted the entryway to the city’s downtown to be presentable.
“Jim loved Fort Atkinson!” Ehlers commented. “He gave freely of his time and resources to many of the foundations, committees and programs in the area, and was positive and good-natured until his passing last September.
“The Ambassadors will be planting a tree at the chamber in his honor and hope it lives up to his landscaping standards,” he added. “Jim’s presence is already dearly missed. It took three new Ambassadors to fill his shoes.”
2022 chamber president remarks
Ehlers introduced the 2022 chamber President Chris Scherer, of 2020 Evolve.
“I am excited to be standing before you tonight,” Scherer said. “This certainly has been a journey, from being dropped off at my first chamber event by my parents because I didn’t have a driver’s license yet to now serving as your Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce President. On top of it all, it’s a milestone year for me as I can officially say that I have now been a member of the chamber for half of my life.”
Since becoming a member 15 years ago, he said many things have changed in Fort Atkinson’s business community and with the chamber.
“We are fortunate to have had a few constants throughout the years: 1) Our strong membership base, currently 351 members; 2) Our dedicated staff that has had the ability to start or adapt chamber programming; and 3) A long list of quality leadership that has had foresight to ensure our long-term viability.”
Through times of success and struggle, he said, there always has been value in being a member of the Fort Atkinson Chamber.
The COVID-19 pandemic, he said, forced everyone to pivot in some fashion and the chamber was not exempt.
“As we move into what is hopefully the last ‘new normal’ for a while, our chamber will continue to ensure the value of membership by building on the accomplishments of prior boards,” Scherer said, noting the current board has identified the need to undergo strategic planning to create an executable plan for the next five to 10 years. “The exact form of this planning is still being determined, but we feel it is important to create a plan that emphasizes … the greatest impact for current and prospective members and what impact will be the most beneficial to the business community and the city?”
Fifteen years ago, when he started his first business, he said he knew joining the chamber of commerce was important.
“But I wouldn’t have been able to tell you why,” Scherer said. “Today I can tell you the value of my membership is being part of a collective group of businesses — businesses that want to work together and want to continue building a thriving and prosperous community.
“I’m looking forward to what 2022 has in store for us as we start this process and increase the impact that can be had by the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce,” he added.
Economic Contribution honorees
Lastly, the chamber’s Economic Contribution honorees were recognized.
“These last two years have been difficult ones for businesses looking to expand, but we’ve not been without some notable investments,” Scherer stated.
He noted companies like Kwik Trip and U-Haul “had newsworthy projects,” and that Ace Hardware underwent new ownership.
“Carla’s Catering opened her own venue, and our downtown welcomed The Bridge, Good2Go, and Piper Mae,” Scherer pointed out. “Highland Dental also broke ground on its new northside clinic; Jones Dairy Farm implemented an on-site solar farm; and Jellystone Park began developing Silo Ridge, a 55-and-older retirement complex. Riverstone Premier Event Center remodeled their facility to better cater to the wedding and special events market, and the former Shopko was purchased to be converted to temperature-controlled storage.”
But the majority of investment has come from the non-profit sector of the chamber’s membership, he said, acknowledging these economic contribution honorees.
“Opportunities Inc. invested in the former Badger Group manufacturing facility, completing a $55,000 build-out in only three weeks,” Scherer said, “and expanding its operations to further serve its many constituents, while adding 30 additional jobs.
“Madison Area Technical College completed a $2.4 million-dollar addition to their metal fabrication lab, intended to train students in the high-demand skills of welding, construction and maintenance,” he added.
Meanwhile, the city of Fort Atkinson began a renovation and addition to its wastewater treatment plant, which supports large manufacturing employers like OSI and Jones Dairy Farm, the chamber president said.
And, while not yet complete, he said 2021 marked the ground-breaking for the new Crown of Life Christian Academy, a project utilizing more than 300 local tradespeople.
“Collectively, the non-profit sector invested over $22.5 million in Fort Atkinson last year, and we wish to make note of these contributions, as they are all Fort Atkinson Chamber members working to address the needs in our area, adding jobs and contributing to our overall quality of life,” Scherer said.
He then welcomed to the lectern representatives of Opportunities, Inc., MATC, Crown of Life Christian Academy, and the city of Fort Atkinson to accept the chamber’s “thanks and appreciation for their ongoing investments in our community.”
Chamber Associate Director Jensen said the organization just had learned that the Wisconsin Restaurant Association selected Fireside Operations Manager Chris Ott for its 2022 Best of House – Back of House Award for Region 5; and Ryan and Kristi Klopcic for its Innovation Award, “recognizing creative thinking during the pandemic shutdown.”
Thanks also were extended to Humphrey Floral and Gift for providing the centerpiece presented to incoming chamber President Scherer, Jensen said, “as a gesture of appreciation in advance for your dedication and support over the coming year,” and to Spacesaver for being the reception sponsor.
